The echoes of the news of the ship that recently ran aground in the Suez Canal inspired the programmers for Microsoft Flight Simulator to develop a 3D game that simulates the events of its story.

The videos that have spread to the new game show virtual 3D clips simulating a flight over the Suez Canal, and from the cabin of the plane, the “Evergiven” ship that ran aground in the width of the channel.

The captain of the plane says to the passengers in the video clip of the game, “This is the waterway that most of the global merchandise ships cross. It seems that there is a big problem,” and he points to the passengers towards the stranded ship announcing an air tour around the ship.

According to the available information, the aforementioned game was based on images that were taken from the Bing Maps application during the period in which the ship ran aground in the canal.

It should be noted that Microsoft’s Microsoft Flight Simulator has great experience in developing electronic games that simulate virtual flights from aircraft cockpits, and enable the user to learn about many regions of the world.