Ajman (Union)

The Umm Al-Muminin Association in Ajman organized the activities of “Al-Zahraween Camp”, which is a free program concerned with memorizing and reviewing Surat Al-Baqara and Al-Imran, in a field manner, and includes memorization sessions as well as various activities that help participants to focus more, reflect and master, in addition to exercises and sessions to stimulate energies and invest them in what benefits them.

Asma Shahdad, Executive Director of the Society, said that the implementation of the program stems from the Society’s keenness and relentless efforts to develop the community services it provides in line with the contemporary changes that society is witnessing. It enhances the religious awareness and awareness of the association’s members and affiliates, and encourages girls and women to take the initiative to memorize the Book of God, understand its verses and work with them, in addition to investing the summer vacation for girls and women.