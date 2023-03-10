Al Dhafra (WAM)

Today, the fourteenth session of the Al Dhafra Maritime Festival kicked off, which is being held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, and organized by the Festivals Management Committee and Cultural and Heritage Programs in Abu Dhabi and the Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club.

The festival’s activities will continue until March 19, on the beach of Al-Mughirah city in Al-Dhafra region, and it includes 43 marine, heritage and modern competitions, for which 336 prizes have been allocated.

The festival offers participants and visitors a program full of events and competitions that extends over 10 days, as this session includes the 43-foot fan race for sailing bearings, the Janana race for 22-foot sailing bearings, the Emirates Marathon for water bikes, the Salahah Al Bwanish sailing race, and the heritage Al-Faris race. Al Mughira Race for traditional rowing, Al Dhafra Race for modern sailing boats, and the Standing Rowing Race.

It also includes kite surfing races, the Wing Fuy Championship, and the Al Dhafra Grand Kingfishing Championship for men and women, in addition to a group of popular and sports games such as (carrom races, dominoes, bicycle races, running races, beach soccer, and beach volleyball).

Through the popular market, the festival offers a number of distinctive corners, including “Al-Makkashat”, the House of the Nakhidha, the Children’s Village, theatre, and daily competitions, in addition to popular fashion shows, cooking competitions, traditional handicrafts, and other interesting and attractive activities for different age groups, and dozens of shops. The diverse collection that brings together the marine and desert heritage of the UAE, and displays several heritage products, as the market opens its doors to visitors daily from four o’clock until ten o’clock in the evening.