Dubai (Union)

The National Committee for Biosecurity, headed by the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, has launched a unified guide for the use of personal protection against diseases and epidemics, as part of its strategy to ensure public health and prevent the transmission of infectious diseases in the country.

The guide comes in response to the global emergency imposed by the “Covid-19” pandemic, and in line with the directives launched by the World Health Organization, and aims to provide a guideline to clarify the importance of wearing “masks”, their types and nature, as part of a comprehensive strategy of measures to curb the transmission of infection and save lives.

The National Biosecurity Committee had already completed preparing and circulating the guide, and the preparation was done in coordination between the Ministry, the Ministry of Health and Community Protection, the Dubai Health Authority and the Abu Dhabi Department of Health.

The guide defines the classification and types of personal protective equipment “masks”, which include medical, surgical, paper, and cloth “masks” and details the nature of use of each type, the degrees of protection it provides, the nature of protection, and the mechanism for dealing with and using it.

The guide specifies the cases in which it is necessary to use the face mask “masks”, which include going to any store, pharmacy, doctor, or hospital, being in a park gathering with friends and family who are not residents of the same person, or attending any external or internal public event, or Using public buses, taxis, or someone else’s car, or walking down a crowded, crowded street.

The guide deals with the components of “masks” and the materials that should be made from them, including that they must consist of 3 layers of cloth, be prepared for one-time use only, and that the materials used for manufacturing must be free of “latex”, hypoallergenic, and free of glass fibers.

The guide also specifies the nature of the tests that must be subjected to to ensure their quality, which include tests for the efficiency of filtration of bacteria in the laboratory, the efficiency of filtering particles, resistance to breathing, resistance to volatilization of liquid substances, and the test of flammability, and the guide deals with the procedures for their use for individuals.

The guide also clarifies the requirements for the use of hand protection gloves and their specifications, and the guide emphasizes – in accordance with the recommendations of the World Health Organization – on the necessity of continuous hand cleaning and the use of medical sterilizers to ensure the highest rates of personal protection from transmission and epidemics.

The guide explains the nature of the “face shield”, linking its use with the necessity to wear a “muzzle” with it to ensure protection from transmission of infection and epidemics, except in specific cases such as difficulty breathing due to wearing the mask, and the guide clarifies the necessity of washing and disinfecting the condom with soap, water and detergents, in addition to medical alcohol at concentrations of 70 % In case of multiple use.

The guide explained the importance of social distancing, as it plays an important role in curbing the disease and limiting its spread if it is applied strictly and firmly. He explained the scientific background proving the effect of this in what is known as measuring systems for the ability of a person with the disease to transmit infection to others, and it shows the average number of people exposed to catching the infection from the infected person, and it has been proven that in the case of commitment to the physical distance of 75%, the affected person “who shows symptoms After five days on average »can transmit the infection to approximately two and a half people after about thirty days, and in the case of commitment by only 50%, the infected person who shows symptoms can transmit the infection to fifteen people after about thirty days, but in the case of non-compliance Absolutely the process of spacing, it can transmit the infection to “406” people during the same period.