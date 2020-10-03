The second test launch of the Angara-A5 heavy launch vehicle is scheduled for November 24, reports TASS citing a source in the rocket and space industry.

It will take place at the Plesetsk cosmodrome. Recall that in August the launch vehicle was recently delivered to the cosmodrome to prepare for launch. Flight tests include six launches, which are scheduled for completion in 2021-2022.

Denis Deniskin, Deputy Director General of the MV Khrunichev Center, explained that the launch of a heavy-class carrier rocket “Angara-A5” No. 2 with a model of a spacecraft from the Plesetsk cosmodrome will take place in November this year.

The launch of Angara-A5 No. 3 with the new Perseus upper stage will take place in 2021. “Perseus” is a modernized version of the block, which was manufactured for the “Proton-M” rocket.