The Spanish singer Rocio durcal, who died on March 25, 2006 at the age of 61 due to uterine cancer, was characterized by her talent, voice, style and a smile that never faded.

Rocío Dúrcal left her mark on music and on the hearts of her fans, who remember her on social media this October 4th, as it is the date of her birth.

María de los Ángeles de las Heras Ortiz was the real name of Rocio durcalwho died in Torrelodones, Madrid Spainestablished herself as one of the best singers in the world and her music is still valid.

Rocío Dúrcal performed hundreds of concerts in different countries and Mexico was one of them, as she managed to conquer with her songs and albums, some produced by the also deceased Juan Gabriel.

Mazatlán, Sinaloa, Mexico, It was one of the cities that Rocío Dúrcal visited and where she sang for the first and last time. ‘The most Mexican Spaniard’ offered her show in the early 2000s, it was between 2003 and 2004 when she performed at the Teodoro Mariscal stadium, in a double show, because that night she also performed on the same stage Pedro Fernandez.

Prior to his performance, Rocio durcal She offered a press conference in one of the rooms of the Costa de Oro hotel. The port press was summoned, including DEBATE newspaper, and this reporter was able to photograph her and capture her smiling face.

At night, Roció sang at the Teorodo Mariscal stadium for just over two hours in front of thousands of people and dedicated unforgettable songs that were successful with her voice, among them ‘La guirlanda’, ‘It was a pleasure to meet you’, ‘Eternal love’ and ‘Stay with me tonight’, accompanied by mariachi in some.

In 2001, Rocío Dúrcal was diagnosed with uterine cancer, despite this she continued with her musical performances until she could no longer bear it and died on March 26, 2006.

The remains of Rocío Dúrcal were cremated and divided between Spain and Mexico, in the latter country they were taken to a crypt inside the Basilica of Santa María de Guadalupe, in Mexico City.

