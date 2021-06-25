It seems that the elegant horse, with a dark forehead and a beige color, decided to share their joy and laughter with the couple, as if he was aware in advance that his image would steal their lights.

Spouses Amanda Eckstein and Philip Werner wanted to take a picture with a group of horses on a rural farm in Indiana, USA.

The couple was happy while taking pictures, without realizing that there was someone who wanted to get the spotlight more than them, the horse “Backshot”, who was near them at that moment.

“It was the best maternity session ever,” said the photographer, who wanted to capture the couple’s photo, Kristen Zafiro, according to The Sun.

The photographer asked the couple to smile, and if the horse was smiling with them, she took a front picture of them, but it seems that the photographer at that moment wanted more, so she asked the couple to turn, so the horse turns with them to get a clearer shot of his laugh, especially since the photographer laughed from the scene.

“Finally we got them to turn the right way and I said ‘At least you can smile’,” Zafiro said.

“When I laughed, the horse smiled more,” she added.

It was a picture full of happiness and pleasure, even of the elegant and beautiful horse, even with its laughter and big teeth.