Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevichs said that the visit of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko to Riga was “removed from the agenda,” reports TASS…

As the reason, the head of the Latvian Foreign Ministry named “the latest events in Belarus” and the fact that “Latvia and other EU countries do not recognize the election results.”

The official visit of the head of Belarus was originally scheduled for early April, but it was postponed due to restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic. Later, the exact date of the trip was not announced.

Earlier, the head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Dmitry Kuleba announced the suspension of contacts with Belarus.

On August 27, Lukashenko announced that a “hybrid war” was being waged against Belarus and that a “diplomatic massacre at the highest level” was organized. Also, the Belarusian leader expressed the opinion that Belarus “is being hounded in order to then rush to the Russian Federation.”

We add that the European Union, the United States, Great Britain and Switzerland called on the official Minsk to investigate all the crimes that were committed during the protests after the presidential elections in the country, and bring those responsible to justice.

It should be noted that the head of the EU’s foreign policy service, Josep Borrell, said that the European Union would continue the dialogue with Lukashenko, although Brussels did not recognize the results of the elections in Belarus.