Miami hasn’t been winning for news lately. After the signing of Lionel Messi in charge of Inter, the local soccer team, the basketball and ice hockey squads on the verge of obtaining their respective national championships and, above all, the appearance on Tuesday of Donald Trump before a judge of the The city, which turned it upside down, received the announcement this Wednesday that its mayor, Francis X. Suarez, is joining the race to obtain the Republican nomination for the 2024 elections. A 45-year-old Cuban-American is, for the moment, is the only Latino candidate to run for president.

The mayor of the South Florida city filled out the necessary paperwork on Wednesday to be admitted to a certainly populated club that still does not seem closed and where 10 party colleagues are waiting for him, including Trump, the biggest enemy of the lot. A survey carried out by CBS News and YouGov last weekend, after learning of his second indictment in a few months and the first in which a former president of the United States faces a federal crime, seven in his case, set at 61 % of Republican voters who would choose him, compared to 23% for Governor Ron DeSantis, the tycoon’s most direct rival. Suarez thus becomes the third Florida resident to present his candidacy.

He had already given clues to the imminence of his intentions in an interview broadcast on Sunday by the conservative Fox News network. Suarez said then that he was prepared for a “major announcement” and pointed to his appearance Thursday at the Ronald Reagan Library in Simi Valley, California, as an appointment “no American should miss.” After taking the first bureaucratic step, it is expected that it will be in that place of undeniable echoes of the great republican tradition where he will make his official announcement.

wide support

Suarez has enjoyed broad support in the two mayoral elections he has contested: in 2017, 86% of the electorate voted for him; 77% renewed their trust in 2021. He is backed by a political action committee (PAC) for his national adventure that has already invested in buying election ads in three key primary states: Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada. These include images of violence in other cities in the United States before boasting that Miami registers the lowest levels of crime in decades.

In charge of one of the most populated cities in Florida, which last year he Financial Times defined As “the most important city in the United States”, “a paradise of freedom” where big capital is welcome, Suarez began to gain national prominence for his commitment to attract money from technology companies, especially from the cryptocurrency business.

No image speaks more eloquently of his aspiration to become the “mayor of crypto-America” ​​than the ones of the act in which last year he unveiled at the downtown from Miami the statue of a bull adorned with technological motifs. The inspiration was obvious: the Charging Bull statue on Wall Street in lower Manhattan.

The truth is that the city, which has already left behind the stigma of the eternal place of crime, a playground for cocaine traffickers and punta players who immortalized the television series in the 80s Miami Vice, Since the outbreak of the coronavirus crisis, it has received waves of skilled workers from places like Silicon Valley in search of favorable taxation and fewer pandemic restrictions. This magnet is not only exclusive to Miami: between April 2020 and 2021, Florida received a positive migration of almost 330,000 people, according to The James Madison Institute, which is equivalent to about 903 daily moves.

In recent weeks, Suarez, whose municipal salary amounts to $130,000, has faced an ethics investigation for external payments received by a private consultancy to a builder named Rishi Kapoor, uncovered by the newspaper Miami Herald. Miami-Dade County authorities have opened an investigation to clarify the facts. Suarez has repeatedly denied that a conflict of interest occurred.

This Monday, the politician, whose father was also the mayor of Miami, called a press conference at a downtown police station to share the contingency plans for what was coming with the appearance of the former president in the case of the papers. of Mar-a-Lago. The mayor said they were prepared to face a demonstration of “between 1,200 and 50,000 people.” The calculation did not go beyond a phenomenal exaggeration, which did not prevent him from boasting of that management on his Twitter. In this account, he can also be seen proud of the signing of Messi or the sports performance of the Miami teams this season.

In addition to Trump and DeSantis, the candidates who have been running to curry favor with the Republican Party are former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, the millionaire anti woke Vivek Ramaswamy, Asa Hutchinson, who served two terms under Arkansas Governor, radio star Larry Elder, Tim Scott, the only black Republican Senator (South Carolina), former Vice President Mike Pence and North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum .

On the other side of the political spectrum, things are much less emotional: everything indicates that the Democratic Party candidate will once again be Joe Biden. Two small-time rivals have stepped into the arena: Robert F. Kennedy Jr., JFK’s nephew and anti-vaccine activist, and Oprah Winfrey’s self-help guru and “spiritual advisor,” Marianne Williamson.

Black intellectual Cornel West, professor of philosophy at Yale, Princeton and Harvard and one of the most charismatic voices on the American left, also presents himself as the unlikely candidate of a third party, the green.

