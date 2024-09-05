According to the criteria of
Judge Kathleen Cardone of the El Paso division rejected the Department of Justice’s request to give priority to the case opened in New York against Sinaloa Cartel co-founder Ismael ‘El Mayo’ Zambada.
The 76-year-old drug trafficker, He is currently detained in Texas after having been a fugitive from the US justice system for more than 40 years and will have to face federal justice. However, this procedure has been delayed. The federal judge denied the request for an initial hearing to inform him about the charges that Zambada faces in New York because his defense is arguing that this process has already been carried out in Texas, so it is not necessary to do it again.
However, Judge Cardone noted that The government can continue trying through other means to obtain the transfer, for example, by dismissing the charges Zambada is facing in Texas so that his arrest is transferred to New York jurisdiction. Although, he warned, the process will take time.
El Mayo Zambada will face justice in the United States
Beyond the situation that is happening between the Texas and federal jurisdiction, it should be noted that ‘El Mayo’ Zambada is accused of more charges throughout the country.
His arrest, US authorities said, was the result of a joint operation by the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). It should be noted that at the time the US Department of Justice indicated that it had “placed under investigation” He is also holding two other alleged leaders of the Sinaloa cartel, one of the most violent and powerful drug trafficking organizations in the world.“. “YO“Smael Zambada García, or ‘El Mayo’, co-founder of the cartel, and Joaquín Guzmán López, son of its other co-founder, were arrested today in El Paso, Texas,” the statement concluded.
#Latino #criminal #fighting #justice #Texas #United #States
Leave a Reply