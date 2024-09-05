On July 25th, In El Paso, one of the most wanted criminals in the United States was arrested, for which a reward of US$15,000,000 was offered. Since his arrest, has remained in Texas and has already faced two court hearings despite the fact that a Federal Court wants to bring his case to trial in New York.

Judge Kathleen Cardone of the El Paso division rejected the Department of Justice’s request to give priority to the case opened in New York against Sinaloa Cartel co-founder Ismael ‘El Mayo’ Zambada.

The 76-year-old drug trafficker, He is currently detained in Texas after having been a fugitive from the US justice system for more than 40 years and will have to face federal justice. However, this procedure has been delayed. The federal judge denied the request for an initial hearing to inform him about the charges that Zambada faces in New York because his defense is arguing that this process has already been carried out in Texas, so it is not necessary to do it again.

However, Judge Cardone noted that The government can continue trying through other means to obtain the transfer, for example, by dismissing the charges Zambada is facing in Texas so that his arrest is transferred to New York jurisdiction. Although, he warned, the process will take time.

It should be noted that the pending trial in New York is of great relevance because, according to the news agency EFE, It is the only one in which fentanyl trafficking is mentioned, a powerful opioid that has sparked a serious overdose crisis in the United States.

'El Mayo' Zambada was arrested in July. Photo:Government of Mexico

El Mayo Zambada will face justice in the United States

Beyond the situation that is happening between the Texas and federal jurisdiction, it should be noted that ‘El Mayo’ Zambada is accused of more charges throughout the country.

His arrest, US authorities said, was the result of a joint operation by the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). It should be noted that at the time the US Department of Justice indicated that it had “placed under investigation” He is also holding two other alleged leaders of the Sinaloa cartel, one of the most violent and powerful drug trafficking organizations in the world.“. “YO“Smael Zambada García, or ‘El Mayo’, co-founder of the cartel, and Joaquín Guzmán López, son of its other co-founder, were arrested today in El Paso, Texas,” the statement concluded.