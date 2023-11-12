The Andalusian capital hosts this week one of the key events in the international entertainment world: the Latin Grammys, the non-Anglo-Saxon subsidiary of the most important awards in the recording industry in terms of projection, business and visibility. The celebration of the awards gala on Thursday the 16th – and its corresponding red carpet – will mean that, for the first time, it will leave the United States. With many actors involved (the Latin Recording Academy, the Junta de Andalucía, the City Council of Seville, RTVE and Univisión, to start), the event will take over the city with activities and will turn it, in the process, into a global focus for the press of the heart.

The original Grammys started in 1959, sponsored by professionals and major record companies. That year the award for best song went to the Italian Domenico Modugno with his emblematic ‘Nel Blu Dipinto Di Blu (Volare)’, but internationalism ended: from then on all the winners have sung in English. At the same time, the Latin market grew and grew, and the Grammys began to include some categories to satisfy it, but at the end of the century movements began to institutionalize new awards. This is how the Latin Grammys appeared, derived from a new “Latin” Academy that includes Spain and Portugal in addition to all the American countries, from north to south. These efforts hatched in 2000, and the grand prize went to Maná and Santana with their ‘Corazón espinado’.

We are talking above all about a great television show, with an incredible following. The Latino population of the United States considers this night as unmissable, while other a priori more important awards, such as the Oscars, get much less audience in this population group. Historically held in places such as Los Angeles, Miami – the epicenter of American Latinism – and especially Las Vegas, its nature as a live event will mean that in Seville it will be held around two in the morning, East Coast time, so as not to lose that traditional night of high consumption through Univisión, with a RTVE signal.

The spotlights, flashes and headlines will focus on the red carpet and the ins and outs between artists, with the coincidence in Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro’s space being the great center of attention, in addition to the many performances still to be confirmed. On the other hand and at the same time, some lesser-known musicians have the opportunity to stand out with a Grammy in any of the more than fifty categories and boost their careers with unparalleled accolades.

Many Spanish nominees



There are many Spaniards on the list of nominees, from Pablo Alborán or Valeria Castro to Arde Bogotá, from Bunbury to Rosalía herself who could win the recording of the year with last summer’s inescapable hit, ‘Despechá’. Last year the premiere of ‘Motomami’ gave him a good handful of gramophone-shaped statuettes. But the pools now point more in the direction of Colombia: Karol G and Shakira each aspire to seven awards. This new direction for the awards would help change a certain perception, which until now has seen them as very unequal.

For all this to happen, a lot of diplomacy and a lot of offers have been needed. With a first stop in Seville, it seems that an infinite tour begins that will take these awards around the world, like the Olympic Games or the soccer World Cup. The return on investment is expected to be excellent, with more than ten thousand people traveling to the city of Guadalquivir, filling the restaurants and especially the hotel spaces. This is one of the challenges for future venues of these awards, to be able to ensure this capacity, a large auditorium – it will be in the Palace of Congresses and Exhibitions -, sufficient air connections and certain minimum security conditions.

The Junta de Andalucía has negotiated and won in this international race, which in the future could become truly competitive and force cities to make great sacrifices to enthrall the organization. The regional government of Juanma Moreno successfully negotiated with more actors: with the sponsoring companies, with the previous City Council, which until May was socialist, and with RTVE, which for its part says that they also had already signed an agreement so that the event came to Spain.

According to the president of the Academy, Manuel Abud, Sevilla’s role will be important, “one more character” in the gala, with the expected promotional videos that nourish all similar events. Of course, this reconnection with Latin America, also in the city once known as Puerto de Indias, has aroused some small misgivings on the other side of the pond.

Events all week



There is not only the gala. The city hosts a good number of events, some more or less private and organized with or without support from the Academy. Since Friday the 10th, practically every night there is a hot spot where musicians will entertain themselves. From a concert (“showcase”) for new artists competing for their first Grammy, presented by David Bisbal, to the Leading Ladies of Entertainment gala, including a talk by Laura Pausini for the students of the Francisco Guerrero Conservatory.

Another of the galas is the one dedicated specifically to the person of the year, an award that had only been awarded to two women in more than twenty editions (Shakira and Gloria Estefan). Now Pausini will be the honoree, highlighting, in addition to her 70 million albums sold, the multiple charitable causes that she has sponsored over the years. Italy returns to the ring, connecting this award with that forgotten first Grammy to Modugno, the cradle of Latin with the modern world of “latin” that continues to conquer the planet.