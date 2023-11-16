Daniela Darcourt will represent Peru in Spain in the Latin Grammybut like her, there are several artists seeking to win at the award ceremony. Marc Anthony, Ferxxo, Karol G, Romeo Santos, Camilo and other well-known singers are on the long list.

What channel are the Latin Grammy 2023 on?

If you want to enjoy every detail of theLatin Grammy Awards 2023,Univision will broadcast live in the United States and Latin America. While, in Spain, coverage will be provided by Spanish Radio Television.

Shakira, Alejandro Sanz and Rosalía nominated for the Latin Grammys. Photo: LR/Latin Grammy composition

What time do the Latin Grammy 2023 start?

The ceremony of Latin Grammy is TODAY, November 16at 7.00 p.m. m.

Who are the presenters of the 2023 Latin Grammy Awards?

The presentation will be in charge of the actress Paz Vega; the singers Sebastian Yatra and Danna Paola; and the model Roselyn Sanchez.

Latin Grammy 2023 nominees

This is the official list of artists seeking to win a Grammy this 2023.

Best urban music album

‘Xtassy’ – Akapellah

‘Saturn’ – Rauw Alejandro

‘3Men2 Kbrn’ – Eladio Carrión

‘Happy birthday, Ferxxo, we pirated your album’ – Feid

‘Tomorrow will be nice’ – Karol G

‘Soul’ – Nicki Nicole.

Best urban song

‘Automatic’ – María Becerra

‘La jumpa’ – Arcángel and Bad Bunny

‘My best song’ – Gocho and Farruko

‘Quevedo: Bzrp Music Sessions, vol. 52’ – Bizarrap and Quevedo

‘TQG’ – Karol G and Shakira

‘Yandel 150’ – Yandel & Feid.

Best reggaeton performance

‘Automatic’ – María Becerra

‘The recipe’ – Tego Calderón

‘Happy birthday, Ferxxo’ – Feid

‘Catwoman’ – Karol G & Maldy

‘Hey, mor’ – Ozuna & Feid.

Best Urban Fusion/Performance

‘La jumpa’ – Arcángel featuring Bad Bunny

‘Hopefully’ – María Becerra

‘Quevedo: Bzrp Music Sessions, vol. 52’ – Bizarrap & Quevedo

‘TQG’- Karol G & Shakira

‘Yandel 150’ – Yandel & Feid.

Best Rap/Hip Hop Song

‘Self-taught’ – J Noa

‘Coco Chanel’ – Eladio Carrión and Bad Bunny

‘Shoot’ – Nicki Nicole and Milo J

‘I ask God’ – Feid and DJ Premier

‘Pá ganá’ – Akapellah

‘Ask your dad about me’ – Vico C.

Best long version music video

Camilo – ‘The first tour of my life’

Donde Machi – ‘Full Album’

Fanm Zetwal – ‘A story of life and miracles’

Universe K23 – ‘Kenya Os’

Homeland and Life: ‘The Power of Music’.

Best merengue or bachata album

‘Four 26’ – Manny Cruz

‘Road Trip’ – Manny Manuel

‘Tropic, vol. 2’ – Pavel Núñez

‘Formula, vol. 3’ – Romeo Santos

‘My way’ – Sergio Vargas.

Best salsa album

‘Catharsis’ – Daniela Darcourt

‘I’m coming to you’ – Luis Figueroa

‘Changes’ – Willy García

‘Niche symphonic’ – Grupo Niche and National Symphony Orchestra of Colombia

‘Land and Freedom’ – Plena 79 Salsa Orchestra & Alain Pérez and Jeremy Bosch

‘Debut and second round (deluxe)’ – Gilberto Santa Rosa.

Best new artist

Borja

Divine Connection

Ana del Castillo

Natascha Falcao

Gale

Paola Guanche

Joaquina

Leon Leiden

Maréh

Timø.

Best tropical song

‘Ambulance’ – Camilo and Camila Cabello

‘Day of Light (80th Anniversary)’ – Pablo Milanés y Juanes

‘El merengue’ – Marshmello and Manuel Turizo

‘The formula’- Maluma and Marc Anthony

‘Let me keep you’ – Techy Fatule

‘If you love me’ – Fonseca and Juan Luis Guerra.

Best Latin Jazz/Jazz Album

‘Unanimous’ – Roxana Amed

‘Flying Chicken’ – Hamilton from Holland featuring Thiago Rabello & Salomão Soares

‘Bembé’ – Iván ‘Melon’ Lewis & The Cuban Swing Express

‘Semblanzas’ – William Maestre Big Band

‘I Missed You Too!’ – Chucho Valdés & Paquito D’Rivera (sextet meeting).

Best singer-songwriter album

‘Nine’ – Santiago Cruz

‘The best years’ – Joaquina

‘Of all the flowers’ – Natalia Lafourcade

‘Land of promises’ – Maréh

‘The tightrope walker’ – Juan Carlos Pérez Soto.

Best singer-songwriter song

‘Of all the flowers’ – Natalia Lafourcade

‘The root’ – Valeria Castro

‘1,200 kilometers’ – Santiago Cruz

‘If they kill me’ – Silvana Estrada

‘Your story, mine and the truth’ – Juan Carlos Pérez Soto.

Best song in Portuguese language

‘Intimate algorithm’ – Criolo, Ney Matogrosso

‘Do acaso’ – Alice Caymmi featuring Chico César

‘Num world of peace’ – Djavan

‘How about um samba?’ – Chico Buarque ft. Hamilton of Holland

‘Everything that faith can play’ – Tiago Iorc

Best urban interpretation in Portuguese language

‘Da favela pro asfalto’ – Àttøøxxá & Carlinhos Brown

‘Friend’s Notice’ – GIULIA BE

‘Faith’ – Iza

‘Distopia’ – Planet Hemp Featuring Criolo

‘Good Vibe’ – Filipe Ret, Dallass, Caio Luccas.

Best northern music album

‘Clearing the mind’ – Joss Favela

‘Family & Friends’ – Grandma Irma Silva

‘Out of series’ – La Energía Norteña

‘Milk Fang’ – Carin León

‘There are levels (deluxe)’ – Los Rieleros del Norte.

Best ranchera music album (mariachi)

‘You sing with the heart (deluxe)’ – Majo Aguilar

‘Hand embroidery’ – Ana Bárbara

‘It only dies if it is forgotten’ – Adriel Favela

‘Heireros’ – Mariachi Herencia de México

‘Outlaw EP2’ – Christian Nodal.

Best Regional Mexican Song

‘Clearing the mind’ – Joss Favela

‘Alaska’ – Camilo and Grupo Firme

‘She dances alone’ – Armed Link and Featherweight

‘The next one’ – Kany García and Christian Nodal

‘Un X100to’ – Grupo Frontera and Bad Bunny.

Best Band Music Album

‘From now on’ – Good luck Julión Álvarez y su Norteño Banda

‘Made in Mexico… magical’ – Banda El Recodo De Cruz Lizárraga

‘Point and Apart’ – Banda MS by Sergio Lizárraga

‘A drink for every queen (deluxe)’ – Nathan Galante

‘1,500 pedas’ – La Adictiva

‘I prefer to be with you (deluxe)’ – La Arrolladora Banda El Limón by René Camacho.

Best pop/rock album

‘The devil in the body’ – Alex Anwandter

‘Advanced trench’ – Babasónico

‘The little man from the sea’ – León Gieco

‘Everyday life’ – Juanes

‘Tripolar’ – You Point It Out to Me

‘Say goodbye to everyone’ – Juan Pablo Vega.

song of the year

‘Acrostic’ – Shakira

‘Friends’ – Pablo Alborán and María Becerra

‘Of all the flowers’ – Natalia Lafourcade

‘She dances alone’ – Armed Link and Featherweight

‘NASA’ – Camilo & Alejandro Sanz

‘Brown eyes’ – Lasso

‘Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, vol. 53’ – Bizarrap and Shakira

‘If you love me’ – Fonseca and Juan Luis Guerra

‘TQG’ – Karol G and Shakira

‘Un x100to’ – Grupo Frontera with Bad Bunny.

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

‘Blindly’ – Paula Arenas

‘It hurts’ – Camilú

‘Fourteenth’ – Andrés Cepeda

‘Pleasures and sins’ – Vanesa Martín.

Best alternative song

‘Eaves/Pompeii’ – La Vida Boheme

‘ANASTASIA’ – Cami

‘Radiant Scar’ – El David Aguilar

‘The Dark Side of the Heart’ – Dante Spinetta

‘Traguito’ – iLe & Mon Laferte.

best rock song

‘Predators’ – From Earth

‘The floor is lava’ – Everything Appears Normal and An Espil & Evlay

‘Grey’ – Juanes

‘Tiger’s Milk’ – Diamante Eléctrico and Adrián Quesada

‘The Dogs’ – Bogotá Burns.

Best rock album

‘Extreme intimate – 30 years’ – ANIMA L

‘Cowboys of the A3’ – Arde Bogotá

‘Of the Earth III’ – Of the Earth

‘Dopelganga’ – Eruca Sativa

‘Only D’ Lira’ – Molotov.

Best samba album

‘Black Opera’ – Martinho da Vila

‘Resenha do Mumu’ – Mumuzinho

‘Desse jeito’ – Maria Rita

‘Sambasá’ – Roberta Sá

‘My name is Thiago André (ao vivo)’ – Thiaguinho.

Best Pop Vocal Album

‘The Fourth Leaf’ – Pablo Alborán

‘Beautiful Humans Vol.1’ – Alemor

‘From the inside to the outside’ – Camilo

‘The net’ – Pedro Capó

‘Your story’ – Julieta Venegas.

best pop song

‘5:24’ – Camilo

‘I dance for you’ – Monsieur Periné

‘With you’ – Sebastián Yatra and Pablo Alborán

‘Let me cry for you’ – Paula Arenas and Jesús Navarro

‘Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, vol. 53’ – Bizarrap and Shakira.

Composer of the year

Edgar Barrera

Kevyn Mauricio Cruz

Felipe González Abad

Manuel Lorente Freire

Horacio Palencia

Elena Rose.

Best sertaneja music album

‘Ao vivo no Radio City Music Hall Nova Iorque’ – Chitãozinho & Xororó

‘Daniel 40 years celebrates João Paulo & Daniel’ – Daniel

‘It’s simple as it is (ao vivo)’ – Jorge & Mateus

‘Reais Decrees’ – Marília Mendonça

‘Raiz’ – Lauana Prado.

Best rock or alternative music album in Portuguese language

‘Don’t wait for me at the station’ – Lô Borges

‘Jardineiros’ – Planet Hemp

‘My scheme’ – Rachel Reis

‘Extraordinary abilities’ – Tulipa Ruiz

‘Olho furta-cor’ – Titás.

Record of the year

‘It’s not that I miss you’ – Christina Aguilera

‘Road and blanket’ – Pablo Alborán

‘Let me cry for you’ – Paula Arenas and Jesús Navarro

‘Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, vol. 53’ – Bizarrap and Shakira

‘If you love me’ – Fonseca and Juan Luis Guerra

‘While I heal my heart’ – Karol G

‘Of all the flowers’ – Natalia Lafourcade

‘Brown eyes’ – Lasso

‘The formula’ – Maluma and Marc Anthony

‘Desphá’ – Rosalía

‘Roadrunner’ – Alejandro Sanz and Danny Ocean.

Album of the year

‘The Fourth Leaf’ – Pablo Alborán

‘Blindly’ – Paula Arenas

‘From inside to’ outside – Camilo

‘Fourteenth’ – Andrés Cepeda

‘Everyday life’ – Juanes

‘Tomorrow will be nice’ – Karol G

‘Of all the flowers’ – Natalia Lafourcade

‘Play’ – Ricky Martin

‘Eadda9223’ – Fito Páez

‘Escalona had never been recorded like this’ – Carlos Vives.

