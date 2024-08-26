On August 24th we shared with you the first trailer for the remake of Ranma ½ from MAPPA studio for Netflix with dubbing in Latin Spanish, and now there are dozens of comments that demonstrate the frustration of some fans with the result.

The reason is that so far only Rossy Aguirre has been confirmed to play Akane Tendo, but it seems that most of the cast will be completely new. That has not convinced fans of the original series.

This is why you can read comments on Twitter like: ‘Oh come on, don’t fuck with me… you’re telling me that they’re bringing Rossy Aguirre for Akane but they’re not bringing Carlos Hugo Hidalgo as Ranma, who is currently active? pfffff… a bummer’.

The protagonist of the series is played by Elliot Leguizamo in the male version and Alicia Vélez in the female version. Another publication mentions what was said above; it is not clear why active actors and actresses were left out.

A fan highlighted ‘The new voices for Ranma don’t convince me, they don’t have the energy and typical character that Carlos Hugo Hidalgo and Irma Carmona gave him’. To the above, he added ‘I like Rossy Aguirre but I feel that he should have better direction. Let the original voices come back and hopefully they don’t change Happosai’.

Another person highlighted ‘The dubbing is very poorly directed, all the voices sound forced and even generic, no way! I will watch it in its original language with subtitles’.

On Twitter, someone else commented ‘The voices piss me off! They’re not Ranma and Akane. I’ll have to watch it in Japanese, because they do have the original cast there’. Despite Rosy Aguirre’s participation, some are not convinced by how her voice sounds. There are several similar comments on YouTube.

One of them stands out ‘Irma Carmona’s voice is beautiful and it was perfect for Ranma. She is still doing dubbing, she should have continued with her character.’.

Someone also commented ‘Netflix, how can you not hire Carlos Hugo Hidalgo as the voice of Ranma male and Irma Carmona as the voice of Ranma, who still works with you on Sailor Moon?’. Some people appreciate the new dubbing, but they are not the majority. The new anime will premiere on October 5, 2024.

