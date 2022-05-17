Why not create a supranational structure, like the EU, the European Union, made up of only democratic governments? As one of many collateral advantages, in said American organization those countries presided over by dictators would be excluded, for which they would not be able to enjoy the reciprocal economic and financial advantages granted to the members of the new AU. As progressive nations have similar problems, they would fight for price stability, inflation control; they would look for economic incentives, strategies and alliances to generate wealth and distribute income, stimulate economic growth, without losing sight of social planning, combat growing poverty, finance research and technological development, improve health conditions, create jobs, expand access to education and housing and increase agricultural productivity through land reform.

It is about consolidating in the future a “common market” that allows the free movement of people, goods and capital, in the context of respect for human rights, so that no one can be arbitrarily detained, imprisoned or exiled, or be object of arbitrary interference in his private, family, home life or correspondence: nor of attacks on his honor or reputation; in case of persecution, every person shall have the right to seek asylum and have protection against unemployment. The AU would be an international entity with autonomous financial management capacity administered by a Latin American Central Bank (BCL) nourished with funds from the member countries subject to the rules of a single currency, which would imply controls in terms of indebtedness and issuance of primary money. .

Of course we must have a Court of Appeals and a Latin American Congress, with a College of Commissioners that applies Union Law, supervises its compliance and executes its policies, in addition to a Court of Accounts that controls the proper functioning and proper administration of finances and community funds!

If the T-MEC is a trilateral trade agreement to expand the market for goods and services between the participating countries, a treaty aimed at eliminating or lowering the current tariffs between the signatories. It is very attractive to study the possibility of extending the scope of these legal instruments to all of Latin America. There is already the Andean Community, Mercosur and the Union of South American Nations, created to promote commercial exchange that includes fiscal and budgetary policy clauses, as well as the movement of people and common political organizations, however, in the Southern Hemisphere it must form, with its due exceptions, a scheme similar to the European Union to benefit from its advantages and reject the inconveniences of a diverse nature, detected with the experience of the years.

I understand the impossibility of executing a project of this nature, as well as the rejection that it can produce in authorities and in some part of Latin American society, resistance that was experienced in Europe when the peseta, the franc, the mark and the lira disappeared, among other currencies, to give way to the euro, as well as when a court with supranational powers and a European parliament emerged. Dreaming sometimes stimulates the imagination and imagination can help materialize projects that were previously considered to be very complex. If there is strength in unity, I maintain that among the vast majority of Latin American countries we could form a powerful bloc that would give us feedback with enormous reciprocal advantages.

I am aware of the resistance that populist countries would oppose to such a structure that would go much further than the Alliance for Progress, especially on issues as complex as migration, okay, there would be chapters deferred in time, but let’s go step by step step, let’s start, Rome was not built in a day. It would be worth remembering the Spain of the Franco regime by comparing it with the Spain geared to the European Union.