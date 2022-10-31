Brazil, the Latin American giant, has veered to the left again. The Brazilian ballot boxes thus delve into the trend that other nations of the continent had shown in recent years. Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Colombia… Now they are joined by Brazil, a country with enormous ascendancy over the rest of the continent.

Just take a look at the figures to get an idea of ​​the importance of the Rio de Janeiro nation. It is the largest economy in Latin America, with a GDP of 1.6 billion euros, and the most important partner of MercoSur. In terms of size, it represents 47% of the entire Latin American area and has 50% of its population, with more than 200 million inhabitants. It also contains a natural treasure such as the Amazon, the lung of the planet, at a time when concern for the environment is a priority on most political agendas.

With this in mind, it is not surprising the joy with which the leaders of the Latin American left have received the victory of the leader of the Workers’ Party.

The president of Argentina, Alberto Fernández, has shared a publication on his Twitter account. “Congratulations Luna! Your victory opens a new time for the history of Latin America. A time of hope and future that begins today. Here you have a partner to work with and dream big about the good life of our peoples. After so many injustices that you experienced, the people of Brazil have elected you and democracy has triumphed. Latin America dreams », he has expressed.

The Mexican president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, has also expressed his joy at the electoral result. «Lula won, blessed people of Brazil. There will be equality and humanism », he has written in a publication on the same social network.

The president of Chile, Gabriel Boric, has expressed himself along the same lines. «Lula. Joy! », He has published it. In this way, the Colombian president, Gustavo Petro, has pronounced himself, who has written a concise “Viva Lula” after knowing the results.

From Venezuela, the president, Nicolás Maduro, has celebrated the victory “of the Brazilian people.” «Long live the peoples determined to be free, sovereign and independent! Today, in Brazil, democracy triumphed. Congratulations, Lula! », He has manifested.

The president of Panama, Laurentino Cortizo, wanted to “greet the Brazilian people for their democratic electoral contest and congratulate the newly elected president, Lula, wishing him the greatest success.” Likewise, the president of Uruguay, Luis Lacalle Pou, has urged work to achieve “a more open Mercosur”, while the Peruvian president, Pedro Castillo, has highlighted Lula’s victory as something “fundamental for the unity of Latin America”.

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel has taken advantage of the occasion to speak of a “great victory” at the polls, which will bring “social justice” to the country. “Dear brother Lula, I congratulate you on behalf of the Cuban Government and people, who celebrate your great victory in favor of unity, peace and Latin American and Caribbean integration. Always count on Cuba », he has pointed out before assuring that his victory « was delayed by atrocious methods ».

On the other hand, the Secretary General of the Organization of American States (OAS), Luis Almagro, has recognized the “great democratic day” experienced by the people of Brazil during the elections and has indicated that Lula will be able to count on the OAS to “work in the strengthening of democracy, the situation of human rights, security and development of the region”.

world reaction



However, the importance of Brazil on the world stage has generated reactions on a global scale. The president of the United States, Joe Biden, has stressed in a statement that it is a “free, fair and credible” electoral process and has said he is ” looking forward to working together with Lula to cooperate for the coming years».

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has expressed his desire to “work on issues that matter to both the UK and Brazil, issues ranging from the growth of the global economy to the protection of natural resources and the promotion of values democratic”.

They have been joined by the Spanish president, Pedro Sánchez. “Congratulations, Lula for your victory in these elections in which Brazil has decided to bet on progress and hope”, he referred. “Let’s work together for social justice, equality and against climate change. Your successes will be those of the Brazilian people. Parabéns, Lula! », He added.

The German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, has stated that he hopes for “greater cooperation” with Brazil, especially “in matters of trade and environmental protection.”

Likewise, the French president, Emmanuel Macron, and the Canadian prime minister, Justin Trudeau, have spoken to congratulate the Brazilian politician. Macron has advocated “joining forces to face the many common challenges and renew the bond of friendship that both countries share” in the face of a “new page in the history of Brazil”, while Trudeau has stressed that “the people have spoken” .

For his part, the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, congratulated Lula and asserted that the electoral results “confirm the great political authority” of the former president of the Latin American country, while showing his intention to work to “achieve further development in areas of joint cooperation,” according to a Kremlin statement.

His Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, said he “trusts active collaboration with an old friend from Ukraine” and highlighted the idea of ​​”strengthening the strategic partnership between the parties to guarantee democracy, peace, security and prosperity in Ukraine, Brazil and around the world.

In this regard, the Portuguese Prime Minister, Antonio Costa, has pointed out that “he has already had the opportunity to warmly congratulate Lula on his election as president of Brazil.” “I look forward to our work together in the coming years with great enthusiasm, always in favor of Portugal and Brazil, but also around great global causes”, he indicated.