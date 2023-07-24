The leaders of Latin America traveled to Brussels last week with a series of economic proposals and geopolitical reflections that underpinned one of the urgency of the joint summit with the European Union, that is, the closing of an agreement on Mercosur. However, the priorities of the international agenda ended up prevailing and the discussion on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine offered the most accurate picture of the balance in the region and, more generally, showed notable differences between ways of understanding the world. A sort of Latin American cold war that has resurfaced in recent days and has dominated a good part of the Twitter conversations.

A cartoon by Cláudio Hebdô published in the Brazilian newspaper Folha de Sao Paulo and widely reproduced in networks represented the president of Chile, the progressive Gabriel Boric, holding a poster in defense of democracy and international law. In front of him, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva with a frown and hands on his hips. A little further on, Nicolás Maduro and Daniel Ortega hold up another sign with their most obvious proclamation, “Down with US imperialism.” And on the right, Vladimir Putin sneaks in with his propaganda: “Long live the Russian empire.” And it is that everything happened more or less like this, evidencing on the one hand the resistance capacity, in the Latin American left, of a vision anchored in the dichotomy between Washington and Moscow and on the other the possibility of regeneration in the name of coherence and human rights.

The condemnation of the war in Ukraine agreed upon by the conclave between the EU and Celac with the only opposition being Nicaragua was tepid and the result of a complex lace-making. It was foreseeable, since Putin’s invasion is an issue that within the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States distances even sensitivities that are framed, from the outset, in the same ideological spectrum. Boric addressed the plenary to encourage going beyond the likes and phobias. That is to say, according to his argument, it does not matter if the Ukrainian president, Volodimir Zelensky, likes or dislikes him. It is a matter of principle, ultimately. “Dear colleagues, today it is Ukraine but tomorrow it could be any of us,” emphasized the leader of the Chilean Broad Front, who has always been very firm against human rights violations in Venezuela or Nicaragua and for this reason has also had to deal with the most intransigent sectors of his coalition.

Among all the responses directed at Boric, often prompted by simple spite and anti-American rhetoric, there was one especially significant. A complete dart. It was launched by Lula himself, who attributed those claims against Russia to the youth and anxiety of the politician. Perhaps the Brazilian president wanted to refer to the realpolitik and the experience to navigate the hazardous waters of international diplomacy. The speech of the Colombian Gustavo Petro, the first left-wing president of the Andean country, also distanced himself from the position, or at least the tone, of Boric, but made an apparent effort at equidistance. “Undoubtedly, there is an imperial or imperialist invasion of the Ukraine, but what is the name of the one in Iraq, or in Libya, or in Syria?” he asked. “Why does this one have that reaction and the previous ones of this century don’t?” He added.

Another representative of the Latin American progressive axis, the Argentine Alberto Fernández, did not go as far as he did speak of condemning Putin’s war. However, he did not align himself with Boric either, who received the applause of moderate sectors and who, despite his position on Ukraine, did not appease the furious attacks of the Chilean extreme right, which has not yet digested the victory of the left in the South American country.