Between Thursday and Sunday, the eighth edition of the Latin American Amateur Championship of golf, with the presence of eight Colombians.

During the tournament, this same Thursday the organization informed the venue of the 2024 edition of the tournament, which is considered the most important amateur championship in all of Latin America.

It was created in 2014, when the Masters, The R&A and the United States Golf Association (USGA). The winner has the chance to play in the 2023 Masters and in the 151st edition of the Open Championship.

Edition 2024

Manuel Merizalde, Colombian golfer.

The Masters Tournament, The R&A and the USGA announced this Thursday that the ninth edition of the Latin America Amateur Championship (LAAC) will be held at the Santa María Golf Club in Panama City, Panama, from January 18 to 21, 2024.

The LAAC will return to Panama for the second time in the event’s history and will make its debut at the Santa María Golf Club.

Santa María Golf Club was designed in Panama by Nicklaus Design, the golf company founded by Jack Nicklaus, and offers views of the nearby skyscrapers of Panama City. The 7,153-yard, par 72 course opened in 2012 and has hosted elite junior events ever since. This wooded course, northeast of downtown Panama City, is characterized by its undulating greens and numerous bunkers and lakes.

“We are fascinated with the return of the Latin America Amateur Championship to Panama and its debut at one of our best courses, Santa María Golf Club,” said the president of the Panama Golf Association, Miguel Durán. “It is an exciting time for golf in our country, and the future stars that compete in the LAAC will undoubtedly inspire future Panamanian golfers.”

In conjunction with the 2024 venue announcement, the championship organizers announced the addition of the US Open exemption for the LAAC champion starting in 2023 at The Los Angeles Country Club. This is in addition to the current exemption for The Open and the invitation to the Masters Tournament for the LAAC champion.

PAUL ROMERO

Sent to Costa Rica

LAAC Invitation

@PabloRomeroET

More sports news