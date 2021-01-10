The last Xbox dashboard update adding some cool features and they are related to the integration of the Xbox ecosystem. It’s clear that the launch of the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles has provided a stable new platform for the Xbox team to thrive on for years to come. But even with a suite of powerful next-gen consoles, Xbox’s goals lie in an integrated ecosystem of platforms.

The Xbox team continues to work and develop new features for its ecosystem. And the latest Xbox Dashboard update for the Xbox Insiders Alpha Ring illustrates just that. Among some other improvements, this update includes a new feature that allows users to integrate Xbox with mobile. And it is that Xbox is betting heavily on its services, as indicated by the fact that it is reported that they have been talking with important developers to associate them with Xbox Game Pass.

The members of Xbox Insiders who have access to Alpha and Alpha Skip-Ahead updates have received a new Xbox Dashboard update as part of their Xbox Update Preview. Most of this preview focuses on fixes and optimizations, but there is a new feature to experiment with. The new feature allows Xbox platform users to use a new “View on mobile” option. The option, accessed from the Xbox Guide, will send a notification to the user’s phone so that they can complete an action there.

The example provided in the news post of the announcement of Xbox shows user has “View on mobile” option while accessing the groups and conversations section of the Guide. This, presumably, would allow Xbox users to directly access their chats from their mobile device. And they could do it with ease, opening it through a notification directly from the Xbox console.

Other possibilities q manage storage space and downloads, Xbox Game Pass options and even navigation and store purchases. These are the opportunities offered by the latest Xbox Dashboard update. We will have to wait to see if this finally reaches all users.