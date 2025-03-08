This Friday night, a prisoner from South Carolina (USA), convicted of double murder of their ex -girlfriend, It was executed this Friday by a firing squadmethod that is used for the first time in 15 years in the country. Now, his last words have spread.

The murderer, Brad Keith Sigmon, pronounced four biblical quotes that, according to him, showed that “nowhere in the New Testament God gives to the Man the authority to kill another man. “

“I want my final statement to be a love and a call to my Christian brothers for whatand help us end the death penalty “, Sigmon said.

“The jury used the eye rule by eye as justification to ask for the death penalty. At that time, I was too ignorant to realize how wrong I was, “added the inmate, convicted in 2001.

The prisoner ended his speech saying: “Now we are under the grace and mercy of God.” Sigmon breathed deeply twice a few seconds before the order to shoot.

Shots to the heart

A target on the heart showed the executioners to shoot while they pointed from 4.5 meters away behind a curtain. The three shooters opened fire at the same time, In front of a dozen witnesses.

The witnesses said Sigmon’s arms briefly tightened when he received the impacts of the bullets, while the Diana flew from her chest. Then he performed one or two more breaths while a red spot extended by his chest. A doctor appeared a minute after the three shots and examined Sigmon for a minute and a half before Declare it dead at 18:08 this Friday (00:08 on Saturday, Spanish peninsular time).