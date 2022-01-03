Since 1986, El País newspaper has awarded the “King of America” award to the best South American footballer of the season. Today, we review the last five winners of this prestigious accolade. Look!
After a great season in the Guild, where he reached the final of the Club World Cup against Real Madrid and won the Recopa Sudamericana, Luan won the award for best player -according to El País- over Paolo Guerrero and Arthur.
After scoring the third goal of the 2018 Copa Libertadores final against Boca Juniors, Pity Martínez won the El País award over Juan Fernando Quintero and Franco Armani. How crazy he is!
Gabriel Barbosa converted 34 goals and delivered 11 assists in 41 games with Flamengo in the 2019 season. Thus, he beat the second of his competitors – we are talking about Bruno Henrique – by more than double the votes. The Brazilian obtained 168 and the compatriot 82.
Although he fell in the final of the Copa Libertadores with Santos, it was impossible to hide Marinho’s insane season. Turned 24 goals and delivered 9 assists in the 2020 season. Nacho Fernández and Gustavo Gómez were behind him for the award.
Above Gabriel Barbosa (“Gabigol“) and Gustavo Gómez, the Argentine Julián Álvarez -thanks to his 18 goals and 7 assists in 25 games with River Plate- stayed with the Best Player Award 2021 according to the newspaper El País.
