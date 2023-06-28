the intelligent automaton

A US company called Throwflame, makers of compact all-electric flamethrowers, has created the Thermonator 9000, a robot dog that carries a flamethrower. The Thermonator uses an integrated gas-filled tank to fire a 30-foot-long jet of burning fuel for 45 minutes at maximum battery capacity. The robot dog is equipped with a series of cameras and sensors that allow it to move independently. The robot weighs 18 kilos and is not yet available for purchase, but is expected to be available in the third quarter of 2023. The price is not yet known, but it is estimated that it will cost between 2,700 and 3,500 dollars and the flamethrower another 900 dollars.



