United States.- As part of his support for Ukraine for the Russian invasion, the president of the United States, Joe Biden approved a transfer of Javelin anti-armor missiles, worth $100 million, according to a government official.

The transfer brings total US military aid to Ukraine to $2.4 billion since Biden took office in January of last year.

The White House announced Tuesday night that Biden had approved the aid, which is being funded as part of a $13.6 billion aid package for Ukraine approved by Congress last month following the Russian invasion.

The US government official confirmed that it was for a transfer of Javelin missiles, which have been requested by the Ukrainian military to fight Russian armor.

The official spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss the matter.