The transfer market for Cruz Azul does not seem to end, but neither does it make the definitive leap. This at least with the transfer of the Colombian striker, Radamel Falcao.
In the past few days, 90min reported that the only thing the Rayo Vallecano footballer is waiting for is for the Machine to release one of the 10 foreigner vacancies it currently has. Now, in the latest information received, this is confirmed.
As the source reported, “El Tigre” would have already agreed to sign with the sky-blue team. This complements the information from Fox Sports that indicates that there is annoyance from the player’s environment with Rayo Vallecano and the idea is to terminate the contract.
Therefore, and as the quote indicates, the decision to sign now is entirely Cruz Azul’s. “The ball is on his side” and due to the lack of goals in the team, the arrival of the former attacker from Atlético de Madrid and Chelsea could be a solution.
Despite the fact that Falcao’s arrival at La Máquina would be good news, both in football and in the media, the lack of efficiency in attack is not the only problem that afflicts the club.
This has been the worst start to the tournament in the last 18 years, with only one point out of nine disputed. Likewise, the controversy with Julio César ‘Cata’ Domínguez continues, since the internal punishment was supposed to be four games, but in the end Raúl Gutiérrez advocated for him and thus, he started the last match.
As a result of this action, ‘El Potro’, according to information from Héctor Huerta, would be on a tightrope and the team’s board would already be analyzing his departure if the results are not given in the following two days.
Finally, there are a couple of days left for the arrival of Falcao to materialize, the departure of a foreign striker like Iván Morales or Michael Estrada and above all, the Cruz Azul coach improves the team’s performance if he does not want to lose his job in the MX League.
