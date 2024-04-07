Howdy, Helmet-heads! Thanks to a Bank Holiday Monday and a lengthy trip to the Elder Scrolls Online 10-Year Anniversary Celebration, this week's episode of VR Corner is something of a rush job, I'm afraid. Still, something's better than nothing, right?

And this something is pretty cool to be fair, because master modder Luke Ross has just updated his REAL VR mod so that it now works with Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition on PC! The Horizon Forbidden West portion of this mod is still fairly work-in-progress mind, so there are still a fair few creases to iron out in order to make this feel as polished as some of the other games that work with his mod .

If you want to get an idea of ​​how the game handles in VR at the moment, then do check out this week's episode of Ian's VR Corner in which I play through the opening hour of the game. Controlling Aloy in third-person VR works really well, despite a bit of camera drift caused by scanning targets, and sneaking through the tall undergrowth towards unwary machines is still pretty immersive. Plus, thanks to the third-person camera, you can also easily inspect Aloy's incredibly detailed character model. Shout out to the thread work on her initial outfit, which is stunning!

Keen to try this out for yourself? You can find Luke Ross' REAL VR mod for Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition and all the other mods wot he haz gone and dun, right here. You will need a copy of Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition on PC in order to make it work though (obvs).

Oh and just in case the header video isn't working again, here's the YouTube version. Whoop!