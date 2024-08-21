After many years of paid improvements and expansions, the latest update is finally coming. Dead Cellsa rogue-lite that gained a huge fan base thanks to its interesting gameplay and popular collaborations such as that of Castlevania. However, both Motion Twin as Evil Empire They are busy with other projects, which is why they decided to end the project that will be greatly appreciated by all those who played it at some point.

As mentioned in a new statement from the creators, The End is Near The game’s journey ends with one final content update, adding new enemies, weapons, and mutations. Further expanding the adventure with a veritable wave of new content and gameplay changes, it adds the following new enemies: Sore Loser, Curse Caster and Bringer of Doom, which can appear in any biome if the Boss Cell level is high enough.

Here are the creators’ words:

Dead Cells is now complete! Some of the developers at Motion Twin have been working on Dead Cells for over ten years, and seeing how the community has embraced it from Early Access, to version 1.0, through 35 updates and expansions, is an incredible feeling. While some of the original Dead Cells developers have moved on to cool new projects since the game launched years ago, our original team’s vision for El Decapitado remains, and we want to celebrate this moment with the community that made this title the success that it is.

It is worth mentioning that three new mutations also arrived, Cursed Flask, Cursed Vigor and Demonic Strengthwhich bring more variety to the matches with some of the highest risk versus reward configurations in the game. And of course, in the farewell, 40 new heads were added to unlock and equip within the characters.

Remember that Dead Cells is available in PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Via: Press Release

Author’s note: I’ve never had a chance to try this game, so I must play it one of these days.