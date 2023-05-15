The Civil Guard has baptized this anti-drug operation Cupid with great wisdom, since it was a gang of drug traffickers allegedly dedicated to producing and exporting pink cocaine from Madrid to other countries hidden in 3D prints for Valentine’s Day. The group had two leaders, a 47-year-old man of Colombian nationality known as El Mago, which was what in police slang is called chef or in charge of synthesizing the drugs and making the ornamental figures to hide them, and another, 37 and also Colombian, who introduced himself as a marketing director and who provided him with the cover to operate and to hide the laboratory in an office in the middle of the center From the capital. In addition to arresting the two masterminds, who are in pretrial detention, the agents have arrested another seven people from the lower levels of the gang, all Colombians: two more men and five young women who acted as mail for shipments. The seven are free with charges and another seven people are being investigated for their relationship with the plot.

The El Mago gang, “the main figure of the organization”, had been operating since at least the end of 2022, when the other leader, “the cover”, appeared in an office block, located at number 35 Cristóbal street Bordiu ―between Bravo Murillo and Agustín de Betancourt, in the Chamberí district―, to rent a space in which to set up a gift company, as a Civil Guard spokeswoman has detailed to this newspaper. The man claimed to be a marketing manager and every day he went to work to give the whole thing a semblance of normality and legality. Behind the room where the public was served, the office hid a drug laboratory and some 3D printers that did not arouse suspicion, since pink cocaine is not a type of drug that generates odors or gases when made.

The Wizard manufactured this drug, also called tucibí, tusi either colored powder, crushing and mixing pills of ketamine (a dissociative drug with hallucinogenic potential) and MDMA (ecstasy), adding the final touch: pink dye. Because although it is pink and sometimes even smells like strawberry, it usually doesn’t have a trace of cocaine, but rather other cheaper drugs like these. It is fashionable in the most posh environments, since a gram is sold for 80, 90 and even 100 euros, while the same amount of real cocaine is around 60 euros.

no police record

In the routine controls that are made to everything that leaves and enters the country at the Civil Guard office at the Barajas airport, the alarm was raised by a series of suspicious shipments declared as gifts: they had the same destination in Colombia and Australia , the people who sent them repeated themselves and they were small packages, when this type of shipments are usually made more from time to time and grouping many small shipments to make it economical. The head of the Investigating Court number 28 of Plaza de Castilla gave permission to open one of them and, indeed, they contained gifts related to Valentine’s Day, but also a false bottom in which the pink cocaine was hidden. Last February, a total of five shipments with about 800 grams of pink coke or MDMA each were intercepted.

The next step, identifying the senders, was not easy, since the plot used stolen documentation from third parties who were not linked to the organization to send the shipments. During the investigations, the Civil Guard identified five young women, who were in charge of sending the parcel with the false names and who traveled by public transport to do so. The common link to all of them was the office of Cristóbal Bordiu, where the agents discovered that the gift figures were manufactured in 3D format. The leaders of the group that controlled the rest of those involved operated from there.

After identifying the members of the gang, they arrested nine people, five women and four men, including the two masterminds of the plot, aged between 28 and 37, except for the eldest, El Mago, who is 47. None of those arrested have a record for drug trafficking and El Mago does, but for another matter: drunk driving. All are Colombian nationals, except for one of the men on the lower scale, who has dual Spanish and Colombian nationality. In addition, there is “a subgroup” of seven people who are being investigated for “dedicating themselves to stealing documentation from third parties to make shipments in their name” and thus mislead the agents.

The detainees are accused of crimes against public health (drug trafficking) and belonging to a criminal organization and the two leaders are in pretrial detention, while the rest are free with charges. The Civil Guard has carried out two searches, one in the Madrid office and the other in a storage room in the Madrid town of Torrejón de Ardoz, in which 4,300 grams of MDMA have been intervened, as well as more than 400 grams of other narcotics.

