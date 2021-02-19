At this very moment the celebration of Blizzcon 2021 is taking place, where Blizzard is giving new details of its projects for the future, and where we have been able to see the latest trailer for Diablo 4. In this, we have seen the presentation of a new class that will return to the game, called rogue, as well as several seconds of gameplay.

Rogue joins in this way the other classes that will be present in Diablo 4, such as Druid, Barbarian or Sorceress. On this occasion, the class has been reimagined, giving players the opportunity to create their own type of rogue, as they can choose to fight long distance with the use of the bow, or melee fights with the cloak and the dagger .

The latest trailer for Diablo 4 shows the return of Rogue and several seconds of gameplay

According to Diablo 4 official website, this new class is defined as follows:

Rogue is an adaptable and agile warrior who can specialize in close range or ranged combat. He can outmaneuver any enemy with his imbued weapons, perform powerful combo attacks, and augment his arsenal with deadly poisons and shadow magic to slay demons with impunity.

Also, in this latest trailer for Diablo 4 We have been able to see several seconds of gameplay of this “new” class, where we can see precisely the different ways of taking advantage of the character that we mentioned earlier.

Diablo 4 is currently in development for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC, and does not have an official release date at this time.