“Every day I am grateful to the Lord”: the touching words of Daniela Mazzacane for her family, in the last post on Instagram

Yesterday the news spread of the disappearance, at the age of only 59, of the journalist and television presenter of Telenorba Daniela Mazzacane. Unfortunately, an infamous disease took her away. Very touching her last post published by the woman, about a month ago, which contains a dedication to her family that today moves everyone.

She will be remembered by all not only for her always impeccable professionalism, but also and above all for her always being solar, cheerfulavailable, good.

Yesterday the news spread of the disappearance of Daniela Mazzacane, journalist and presenter of the Apulian broadcaster Telenorbe.

She was only 59 years old and had been fighting for some time against an evil which, although she faced with courage and strength, in the end he took her away by the affection of her loved ones and those who loved her.

His family, the husband Ciccio and the two daughters Donatella and Francesca, was absolutely the center of his life. Sifting through the Instagram profile, it is easy to see how strong the bond was between all of them.

Mostly touching the last post Posted by Daniela. Of the photos of her taken about a month ago on the occasion of her 31st wedding anniversary, to which she added a moving dedication for her man and her girls:

Every day I am grateful to the Lord for allowing us to build our love, never without obstacles and sacrifices, discussions and difficult moments, but always overcome with respect, love and strength of heart ❤️❤️❤️ thanks to my husband and to my girls for all that we are today after 31 years of life together 💪🏻❤️

Who was Daniela Mazzacane

Pugliese of origin, the name of Daniela Mazzacane is linked to Telenorbe over 20 years ago.

Initially she was the presenter of the 7:30 Tg Norba together with the director Vincenzo Magista. Then he had conceived, coordinated and hosted Tg Prima, dealing with costume and entertainment, his greatest passions. More recently, however, he had led the Pomeriggio Norba program.

In April of 2022 had wanted to personally explain to his fans, with a video message on social networks, that he had to be away for a while, since he had received a diagnosis which forced her to rest and care.

Countless, today, i messages of condolence, esteem and affection that the journalist and her family have received from fans and colleagues.