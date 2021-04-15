The latest toll from global Corona injuries

Collected data showed that the total number of Coronavirus infections worldwide exceeded 138 million as of Thursday morning, while the number of vaccines that were administered about

The world to 832 million doses.

The latest data available on the American Johns Hopkins University website showed,

At 0600 GMT, the total number of injuries reached 138 million and 276 thousand cases.

The data also showed that the number of people recovered exceeded 78.7 million, while the total deaths increased to 2 million 973 thousand cases.

The United States leads the world in terms of the number of injuries, followed by India, Brazil, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, Italy, Turkey, Spain, Germany, Colombia, Poland, Argentina and Mexico.

The United States also leads the world in terms of the number of deaths, followed by Brazil, Mexico, India, the United Kingdom, Italy, Russia, France and Germany.