The explosion of a van loaded with oxygen cylinders in the center of Milan set fire to several parked vehicles and a large cloud of black smoke that forced the evacuation of 300 students from a school.

in the fire The driver of the van was injured by burns on one handafter trying to put out the fire that started in the vehicle’s engine, reported the mayor of Milan, Beppe Sala, who moved to the area.

(We recommend reading: (Donald Trump claims he could end the war between Russia and Ukraine in 24 hours).

The fire spread rapidly and blew up the oxygen cylinders that the vehicle was carrying, which were destined for a nearby medical center, while it was on Pier Lombardo street, in the central area of ​​Porta Romana, around 11:30 a.m. in the morning, local time.

The strong flames too involved five cars parked on the streetto a nearby pharmacy and a few floors up the narrow street where the fire broke out.

(You can also read: European Union gives free rein to the law that will regulate Artificial Intelligence).

Faced with the danger that smoke could reach the school, the 300 students from the nearby Vasari kindergarten were safely evacuated.

The fire was controlled in just over half an hour after the arrival of several fire trucks and the mayor assured that “the situation is under control”.

🇮🇹 | Italy | A strong explosion is reported in the center of the city of Milan. Apparently a van has exploded, some information points to a bomb and others to an electric vehicle. pic.twitter.com/Qv4LloqCcL — ☨ ⚜ Templar Spirit News ⚜ ✠ (@NonNobis10) May 11, 2023

FELIPE SANTANILLA AYALA

ELTIEMPO.COM

More news

Capsize at Mercedes-Benz factory | Two dead by shooting in Germany: what happened?

UK to send long-range missiles to Ukraine

Controversial statements by Putin during the commemoration of Victory Day