A survey conducted by the National Institute of Virology of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR-NIV), based in Pune, India, revealed that the Nipah virus is circulating in at least 10 other states.

There would be antibodies against the virus among the fruit bat population in nine states and one Union territory, according to the ICMR-NIV.

The presence of Nipah viral antibodies has been found in bats in 9 states and the Union Territory of Pondicherry.

The places where the antibody has been found are Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Goa, Maharashtra, Bihar, West Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya and a Union Territory of Pondicherry. However, Kerala alone has suffered Nipah outbreaks almost every year since 2018.

“Until now, The survey has been completed in 14 states and two Union Territories. The presence of Nipah s viral antibodiese has been found in bats in the states of 9 states and the Union Territory of Pondicherry“said Dr Pragya Yadav, ‘F’ Scientist and Group Leader, Maximum Containment Laboratory, ICMR-NIV.

Apart from the places where the virus was found, the survey was conducted in the states of Telangana, Gujarat, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha and the Union Territory of Chandigarh.

What animals carry the Nipah virus?

According to the World Organization for Animal Health (WHO), The carriers of the well-known virus are fruit bats.also known as “flying foxes” of the Pteropus species. These are the natural reservoir of Nipah and Hendra viruseswhich is present in your urine and possibly in your stool, saliva, and birth fluids.

The Nipah virus causes a respiratory infection in humans with symptoms such as fever, headache, drowsiness, disorientation, brain inflammation possibly causing coma and death.

According to the WHOA, bats are the natural repository of the Nipah and Hendra viruses.

The National Institute of Virology had previously identified the presence of the virus in bats in the Dhubri district of Assam, Kozhikode district of Kerala and Myanaguri and Cooch Behar area of ​​West Bengal.

According to the WHOA, the different endemic events caused by the virus have been infection of fruit bats to different animals such as domestic pigs and food which were then consumed by humans.

Apparently, in pig farms in Malaysia, where the disease was first detected, there were fruit trees that attracted rainforest bats, exposing the pigs to the animal’s urine and fecal matter.

In Malaysia and Singapore, transmission of the virus to humans has been through direct contact with the secretions of infected pigs. However, outbreak reports in Bangladesh suggest that infection occurred through ingestion of palm tree sap contaminated with bat droppings.

Testing fruit bats in India

Dr. Sheela Godbole, director-in-charge of ICMR-NIV, told The Indian Express that currently, There is a lack of information on the prevalence status of the virus in the country among bats and therefore the decision was made to conduct a nationwide survey.

According to Yadav, leader of the containment laboratory at the Institute of Virology, the study supports the identification of areas at risk of contagion. He also mentioned that “it will help take the necessary precautionary measures to prevent future outbreaks in the country.”

In January 2001, India reported the first Nipah outbreak in Siliguri, West Bengal. There were 45 deaths among 66 cases.

At this time there were few containment facilities to handle high-risk pathogens and lacked testing to diagnose the outbreak.

Thanks to the support of the United States Centers for Disease Control, the diagnosis was confirmed in 2006.

According to World Health Organization records, a second outbreak occurred in Nadia district in 2007, also in the State of West Bengal.

In 2018, an outbreak was reported in Kozhikode district, claiming 16 lives among 18 confirmed cases, and in 2019, another outbreak was reported in Kochi district, both in the State of Kerala. This was the first outbreak of Nipah virus in South India.

The Pteropus bats were the likely source of the 2018 outbreak in the state of Kerala, according to the WHO.

