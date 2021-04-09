Complexes and speech processing systems created by the Special Technological Center and employees of the Era military technopolis were demonstrated at the Innovation Day of the Russian Ministry of Defense, held in Anapa. This was reported on Thursday, April 8, in the military department.

It is noted that a unique hardware and software complex is capable of automated processing of speech both in the daily life of troops and in solving special tasks when processing large volumes of speech information is required. “RIA News”…

The Ministry of Defense added that speech processing technologies are promising, in particular, for use in black boxes of submarines, aircraft and other complex systems.

The exhibition “Innovation Day of the Russian Ministry of Defense” runs from 7 to 9 April.

At the end of November last year, it was reported that more than 300 scientific projects had been submitted to the scientific-coordinating council of the Era military technopolis for consideration.

In August 2020, the technopolis presented the development of the military personnel of the fifth scientific company of the Ground Forces of the Russian Federation, who, based on the analysis of the Syrian experience, developed a complex for detecting suicide belts in crowded places.