“Professor Draghi, dear Mario, as a European citizen I want to thank you.” With these words, the Italian Head of State, Sergio Mattarella, concluded his speech in October 2019 during the farewell ceremony of Mario Draghi as president of the European Central Bank (ECB). Mattarella thus recognized the fierce defense that his compatriot had made of the euro, the main merit of an enviable curriculum and in which, before his eight years in Frankfurt, his experience as governor of the Bank of Italy stands out, an institution that he profoundly renewed.

A 73-year-old Roman, Draghi studied at a prestigious Jesuit college in Rome, where he had as a partner Luca Cordero di Montezemolo, former president of Ferrari. Orphan of a father since he was 15 years old, he had to mature early, which positively influenced his studies. He first shone at La Sapienza University, where he graduated in economics, and later pursued a doctorate at the renowned Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in Boston. Upon his return to his country, he worked as a university professor until in 1990 he landed at the Bank of Italy. Later he would be appointed general director of the Treasury, a position in which he showed his good work in the privatization of large companies and state banks. That experience catapulted him to the vice-presidency of Goldman Sachs until he returned to the Bank of Italy as chief executive officer in 2005.

International prestige began to be earned by Draghi during his time as president of the Financial Stability Council, an international body dependent on the G-20 that proposes measures to prevent banks from repeating the excesses that led to the birth of the financial crisis in 2008. Married with two children, ‘SuperMario’, as Italian newspapers commonly call him, is a “very German” Italian. This is how the German newspaper ‘Bild’ defined him when he was going to be appointed president of the ECB, which even dedicated a photomontage to him in which he was seen with the typical Prussian helmet on his head.