“The scientist is the only true poet. He gives us the moon, promises us the stars, and gives us a new universe, if needed.” That American poet, Ellen Ginsburg, said in “The Rocket Poem.” Today, the world looks to the world who will give us our life. Efforts are concerted to produce a series of vaccines against “Covid-19” within minutes, or even seconds, to wage guerrilla wars against copies of the deadly virus “Covid-19” mutations from China to Britain, Brazil and South Africa … and the vaccines that were produced have eliminated some types “Covid-19”, and the price paid for that is more than two million deaths, one hundred million injuries, and the count continues. The world needs more than a year to secure its need for the vaccine, while new “Covid-19” pandemics erupt.

The Corona tragedy that began in the sixties of the last century may be repeated in the form of colds, and the attention of specialized scientists was focused only on the “SARS-Covid” epidemic in 2002, which led to severe pneumonia, and specialists scrambled to develop a vaccine against it. Scientists had to skip and find an immune protein on the surface of the virus, called “awl”, which is an antigen that sticks to the surface of the virus, and prevents the “corona virus” from entering cells and preventing infection. Scientists are currently working to develop a single vaccine capable of eliminating all types of “Covid-19”, colds and preventing the outbreak of new pandemics. As happened with technologies that changed the world, the artificial mind and quantum computing are encouraged to leave the laboratories and for the battlefield. The quantum computer is distinguished from the traditional one, in that its unit of measure is “qubits” and not “bits” that have caused the information revolution that has continued until now. And we need great imagination to visualize what the qubits will cause.

The cobits work with the young Arab researcher Hassan Nayfa, who develops elementary particles in a computer accelerator, at IBM (the giant of computer technology industries). In a message to Messenger, Nayefeh explained that his work and team build quantum accelerators rely on elementary particle mathematics to extend our computing capabilities to run quantum circuits. “We present the data using artificial atoms called mutated qubits, which are linked and controlled by a chain of microscopic pulses,” he said. But qubits quickly forget their quantum states when interacting with the outside world. The primary challenge our team currently faces is knowing how to control large systems long enough, with few errors to operate complex quantum circuits capable of generating new discoveries in medical science, preserving life, building learning machines, rapidly diagnosing diseases, and making materials to build more skilled equipment. And developing financial strategies, to live well, to reform pension systems, and to launch algorithms to direct ambulances.

Saudi scientist Muhammad Ibrahim Al-Suwaiyel explains: “The issue simply lies in researching large databases of medicine, drugs, and virus specifications, and matching this information with potential treatments.” Al-Suwail, a specialist in communications and information technology, said that quantum computers are programmed appropriately, and fit the industrial mind, and that artificial intelligence techniques provide good results. Quantum computers are tremendously faster than supercomputers, and when fired fully, they are capable of doing much better work. With regard to his country, Saudi Arabia specifically, Al-Suwail said: “A Coronian vaccine was developed at Imam Abdul Rahman University in Dammam by Saudi researcher Eman Al-Mansour and her team, and as far as I know they did not use artificial intelligence, and the stages of testing this vaccine have already begun.”

Hasan Nayfa is a new generation of the Nayfa family, whose origins are from the village of “Shweika” in Palestine, which gave birth to internationally known scientists, among them his father Munir Nayfah, one of the founders of “nanotechnology” sciences that work at the nanotechnology level, which equates to one billionth of a meter, and the comparison between Nayfeh the father and Naifah the son, as a comparison between nanopoints, which are the backbone in the laboratory, and the qubit, which is the next time machine.

* Consultant in science and technology