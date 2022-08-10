Liliana Resinovich would have died of asphyxiation, given by the bistas that she herself wrapped around her head: the results of the report

The case linked to the death of Liliana Resinovic. The appraisal carried out on the body of the woman found dead in a forest in Trieste at the beginning of last January, confirmed that her death occurred from asphyxiation, due to the two plastic bags that, most likely, the same woman had put on her head .

It was one of the cases that captured the public opinion the most in recent months and it looked like a real one yellow.

It all started on December 14, 2021when Liliana is disappearance from her home, where she lived with her husband, and she lost track of her.

About 20 days later, in the first days of the year, the investigators had found his lifeless body wrapped in black garbage bags. The discovery took place in a park about 1 km from his home.

From there of course it is an investigation started which was aimed at understanding the exact dynamics of the elderly woman’s death. His brother Sergio has always claimed it was a murder, but no evidence had ever nailed anyone.

THE suspiciousfamily members and investigators, had turned mainly to two people: the husband Sebastiano Visintin and his friend Claudio Sterpin.

Liliana Resinovich took her own life

Dozens of examinations carried out in these 8 months, both bodily and on the clothes worn by the woman and on the nature surrounding the place of discovery.

Last May, one exam in particular, which took into consideration the fingerprints found on the spot and the residues found under the woman’s shoes, had confirmed that Liliana Resinovich had arrived in the place where she died alone, walking. In addition, the toxicological tests did not reveal the presence in the blood of any illicit substance.

Today, another one important turning point. The appraisal carried out by the experts appointed by the Prosecutor’s Office confirmed several things. First of all, that the woman’s death took place 2 or 3 days before the discovery of his corpse.

Second, that the cause of death was asphyxiation. The woman, who had two plastic bags wrapped around the case, died inhaling the carbon dioxide she expelled while breathing.

Neither the two envelopes nor the black sacks in which her body was wrapped had been closed. Also, on Liliana’s body and clothes no signs of violence were found or signs that would suggest an attempt to defend against a possible aggressor.

We are therefore moving towards an increasingly probable closure of the case, which if everything were to be confirmed, will be labeled as suicide.

It remains to be understood, however, what it is success to Resinovich from the day of disappearance to that of death.