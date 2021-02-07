The lifespan of athletes, hand in hand with super professionalism, has unfailingly stretched. Just as the body is more punished as a result of the increased demands and the pushing of the limits, the preparation has also allowed athletes to extend their careers. LeBron James, the king of the NBA, is no exception. At 36 years old, although he continues to dominate the league and is currently a champion, he does not relax. And this season he is showing signs of his renewal to continue being the best basketball player in the world.

For some time now, the game changed. Heavy but non-athletic players no longer exist at the highest American level. With kilos but without explosiveness it is almost impossible to find a place right now. A little due to the increase in athleticism, another due to the influence of analytical statistics, basketball in the NBA was also “moving away from the basket.”

From the hand of Golden State Warriors, who adopted the triple as a deadly weapon relying on who ended up becoming the best shooter in history (Stephen Curry) and another of those who already positioned himself among the top of the field (Klay Thompson), But not without first going through the revolutionary game of the Houston Rockets, which made the triple and downgrading their lei motive, everyone, to a greater or lesser extent, was adapting to this prevailing reality.

LeBron James seemed not to adjust to that new normal that emerged well before the new normal. Not so much for lack of volume, since he used to shoot between 2.5 and 5 triples per game, but because of ineffectiveness: barely bordering 34% of success. To show, that was even worse than the league average.

LeBron and Stephen Curry, the best shooter in history. Reuters photo

It’s time to hit the Fast Forward button and get to today. The Los Angeles Lakers leader, in almost 7 shots at the rim (more than during his entire career) is hitting 40% of those shots. And there is another comparison to understand what it is about: Klay Thompson’s historical hit percentage is 41.9. That of Kevin Durant, who despite not being a specialist is unanimously considered a very good shooter, is 38.3%.

The only time James had come close to hitting that much on average, he was shooting half the 3-point range. During 16 of his nearly 18 years in the NBA, triples represented less than 20% of the total points he scored: today they are a third. It is a quality leap in what was already a trend: he came from two seasons with 22 and 26% of his annotations through long distance.

But it is the last group of figures, in short, the one that is highly representative of the adaptation of the beast to this new jungle in which those who look at the ring from a distance pretend to rule.

So far, he has taken 157 shots in the restricted area (within the inner semicircle of the painting, where the attacker cannot be charged) and 161 triples. It is the first time in his career that he has thrown more from the perimeter than from under the basket.

LeBron James and the improvement of his shot Five triples in a row against San Antonio

For example, in his debut season he shot 515 times well near the basket and 217 at distance. It’s true: in that 2003/04 season, another basketball was still being played. So it is worth reviewing what he did three seasons ago, when the triples were already dominating and setting the trend but he was the champion: LeBron tried 710 times in the restricted area and 406 times he sought the three points.

“It is not a question of trust; it is a matter of work. First you have to work on it, then trust it when you go out on the court. I work it in training. When you do that, the results come. It is a consequence ”. The words belong to LeBron and are almost three years old.

However, beyond that concession, he marked territory, true to his style: “It’s weird. I know where the NBA is going. But at the end of the day, I can go out and play without shooting a single suspension and still have an effect on the game. I know how to play this, I’m very cerebral. I understand that sometimes you have to unbalance the opponent, shoot in suspension, shoot some triples. Beyond that, I don’t care too much if the NBA goes crazy with the triple: I can be fine without throwing any.

LeBron near the rim. For the first time in his career, he’s shooting more 3s than these kinds of shots. Reuters photo

Ultimately, he was always a perfectionist, so such an outcome seemed logical, beyond the reasons for expanding his range of play. For some it has to do with the fact that he is nearing the end of his career and is looking for a game less prone to chafing to avoid unnecessary wear. For others it is their competitive gene, the one that may want to show that, although it will never have a hand stephencurresca, can be as good in the field as any other crack.

Ultimately, becoming a true threat from a distance does nothing more than expand your options for unevenness. At the time, opponents could leave the shot open to focus on defending their penetration (although focusing only on that did not serve them much). As if that were not enough, for some time now, they have an extra and well-founded concern.

“I like working on my game. Every year I try to improve and do better things that the previous year I did not do so well, or to add something to my game that I did not have so much before. I guess expanding my range is one of them. Have confidence, land firmly, keep your hands up ”, James evaluated a season ago, focusing on mechanics. The permanent search.

“I feel like this is the best LeBron James I’ve ever seen.” The words do not belong to just any neighbor son but to Dwyane Wade, a future Hall of Fame and one of the best lakers the Lakers’ 23 has had in his career. No more words, Your Honor.