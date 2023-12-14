What chemistry between the Red Bull mechanics

The mechanics of the Milton Keynes team have lowered the garage shutters for the 2023 season with the latest madness in true Red Bull style: complete the first pitstop in the history of the sport in total darkness, the Pitch Black Pit Stop. Without the ability to see the car, the mechanics had to rely only on intuition, muscle memory, touch and, above all, the teamwork that made them world champions.

There Red Bull has won the 'DHL fastest pit-stop' award for six consecutive seasons reserved for the team that completes a pit stop in the shortest time possible. Preparation for this challenge included just three tests at the Red Bull Technology Campus before the lights went out.

In front of 27 specialized cameras, the 22 mechanics – equipped with helmets with darkened visors – took 10 attempts to achieve what some thought impossible. The end result after four hours of testing was an incredible pit stop 2.84 secondsjust one second from the time set by the Team for the world record at the 2019 Brazilian GP, ​​a time achieved starting from a first attempt completed in 8.84 seconds.

“The Pitch Black Pit Stop was a typical Red Bull challenge – declared the sporting director Jonathan Wheatley – we have come to expect the unexpected. The sense of sight, the ability to see the car, your teammates and what you are doing are intrinsic elements to the success of a pit stop, so the fact that this sense was taken away from us was a serious obstacle . However, it immediately became clear how fluid the Team's approach, communication, skill and spirit of cohesion is. I was really proud of their performance. The time of 2.84 seconds is a great pit stop even in broad daylight. I'm certainly not saying I would want to turn off the lights during a race, but being able to do so shows what a well-oiled machine the team is. It's no wonder we've won six DHL Pit-stop Awards in a row and it's thanks to the splendid work of these guys.”