A piece of rock weighing about 40 kilos was, last Thursday, the most voluminous fragment deposited on the sidewalk of the ascent to the Campus of the Wall of the Sea of ​​the UPCT, 50 meters from San Diego Street, next to the cliff from Despeñaperros Hill. Some fences delimited the location of that rock, along with other smaller ones, detached during the torrential rains of the beginning of last week. This collapse shows that the need to secure the slopes of the hills of Cartagena is not limited only to the Cerro de la Concepción in the Gisbert street section, as has been done.

For years, the residents of the neighborhoods of Santa Lucía and Los Mateos have been asking that the initiative to restore the Moros castle, on the hill of the same name, include measures such as repopulation, which, among other things, would help fix the land to mount and avoid eventual landslides and the dragging of materials down the slope.

One of the first initiatives to prevent landslides took place five years ago on the Monte de la Casilla in El Portús. After some partial landslides, in 2018 the rock fall destroyed one of the houses. There was no personal injury because the house was empty at the time. The City Council spent 340,000 euros on a stabilization system for this mountainous estimate, very similar to the one used on Cerro de la Concepción.