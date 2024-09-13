The latest PlayStation 5 system update introduced a feature that was highly anticipated by console owners: Adaptive charging for DualSense controllers . Unfortunately, not everyone was able to enjoy it, because the news does not concern the Fat version of the console, which made its owners quite angry.

Conspiracy or technical problem?

Adaptive charging is a very useful advanced feature, because it not only allows you to save energy, but it also extends the battery life of your devices, in the case of controllers. This is precisely why it was desired by all PlayStation 5 owners, but Sony has decided not to make it available for the Fat versionsparking quite a bit of discontent, as reported by the MP1st newspaper, which collected the comments of furious fans taken from forums and social networks, Reddit in particular. The disappointment for the lack of the feature was also joined by a certain amount of ulterior motives, with many pointing out that it could be a strategy to push people to buy a more recent model of the console, particularly PS5 Procoming soon. So there is a fear that more lame updates could arrive on PS5 Fat in the future.

Sony itself has not given any official explanations for this lack.which is even more serious in a period like this in which the Japanese multinational is struggling to make choices that will positively connect it with gamers, between Concord, launched and withdrawn after a week, the sudden increase in the price of the DualSense and the very high price of the PS5 Pro.

In reality, the conspiracy hypothesis seems very fanciful to us, also because it could simply be a technical question. PS5 Fat in fact has USB 2.0 ports, where the Slim model and the future PS5 Pro are instead equipped with USB 3.0 ports.. As mentioned, there’s nothing official on the matter, but it’s likely that the USB 2.0 ports would have had some difficulty handling adaptive charging and that’s why the Fat model was excluded from the update.

In any case, we wait to hear more from Sony, the only one who can clarify the matter.