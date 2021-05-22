Marilyn and Bert Stern, the last photographer to have her in front of a camera. They are having fun. He had made an appointment, to make a photoshoot for Vogue. They did not know each other.

“Los Angeles,” said the star, and he, who came from Rome, reserved a room at the Bel Air hotel. Marilyn She showed up with a suitcase loaded with dresses and necklaces, ordered three bottles of Don Perignon, and slumped her languid body on a chair in room 261. It was Thursday, June 21, 1962.

He pulled two cameras out of a portfolio.

“How much time do we have?” He asked.

“Whichever we want,” she replied, pouring herself a drink.

Was A little disheveled, I was not wearing makeup. Stern was excited. He shot almost a thousand times, it was five hours of shots. In the photos you can see Marilyn laughing, Drunk marilyn, Marilyn nudeEthereal, Marilyn. He discovered a scar, a faint line of champagne color.

Later, she herself crossed out the evidence that she did not like with a red marker, but Vogue considered the photos inappropriate and refused to publish them.

Marilyn Monroe. An image captured by Bert Stern.

Marilyn and Stern met again, to laugh and drink alcohol. In the two sessions they managed to complete 2,571 shots. And this time, Vogue agreed to make a narrow selection.

Marilyn never saw those photos revealed. He died six weeks later, on August 5 of that year, under still unclear circumstances, and less than 24 hours before the magazine hit newsstands.

Stern knew that Marilyn had called him on the phone few hours before dying. Another person had answered the call and explained that he was not at home. When Stern found out, he cried.

