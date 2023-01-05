Traffic on the Burgos A-1 highway at the exit of Madrid, this Thursday at noon. JJ Guillen (EFE)

The last phase of the Christmas Departure Operation of the Directorate General of Traffic (DGT) began this Thursday, January 5, with the forecast of 4.1 million long-distance journeys on Spanish roads. This operation has been activated at three in the afternoon and will end at midnight on Sunday, January 8. At five in the afternoon, the DGT reports that the largest retentions are taking place in Catalonia. Several accidents have been recorded, three of them in that autonomous community: on the AP-7 at Barberà del Vallès in the direction of Tarragona, another at the entrance to Barcelona on the C-31 in Sant Adrià de Besòs and in Tarragona in the AP -7 at the height of L’Ametlla del Vallès. Traffic has also reported two accidents in Madrid, one exiting the A-2 in Torrejón de Ardoz and another entering the A-42 in Torrejón de la Calzada. There are retentions at the entrance to the capital through Alcobendas on the A-1, in Barcelona at the entrance on the B-20 in Santa Coloma de Gramenet and at the exit on the C-58 in Ripollet.

The National Police and the Firefighters are looking for a man who apparently has rushed his vehicle into the Carrión river in Palencia, as reported by the provincial National Police station. Some canoeists who were training nearby saw a white car submerging in the water and immediately tried to help the man inside without success, so they have notified the police. The causes of the accident are unknown at this time.

The DGT warns that the time slot in which there will be more retentions today is from five in the afternoon to ten at night. On Saturday, January 7, the worst hours to travel will be, predictably, from nine in the morning to two in the afternoon, and on Sunday eight, from six in the afternoon to ten at night.

The weather for this Thursday and for tomorrow, Three Kings Day, will be sunny, although with banks of fog in large areas of Castilla y León, and frosts also in Castilla y León, southern Aragon and eastern Castilla-La Mancha, according to the forecasts of the State Meteorological Agency (AEMET). Some recommendations from the DGT for foggy situations are: do not brake suddenly, pay special attention to pedestrians and two-wheeled vehicles and always drive in the right lane on motorways and dual carriageways; and for frost: slow down, avoid abruptly changing direction and do not accelerate or overtake.

Since the Special Christmas Traffic Operation began on December 23, 39 people have lost their lives in traffic accidents. The latest DGT campaign seeks to raise awareness among drivers about the holidays under the slogan “so that no one has to recreate the Christmas album you couldn’t live”. In 2021, more than 1,000 people died in traffic accidents and the DGT has recalled the importance of maintaining a safe distance: 16% of the accidents that occurred that year could have been avoided if that rule had been respected.

Renfe offered close to five million seats in the 23,000 trains that it will put into circulation this Christmas. From December 17 to January 9, the company has launched an enormous circulation logistics with around 1,000 trains a day, between Ave, Avlo, Alvia, Euromed, Intercity, Avant and regional and medium-distance services .

Comisiones Obreras (CC OO) had registered a call for a strike for December 22, 23, 30 and 31, 2022 and for January 6 and 8, to recover the productivity pay that they stopped charging at the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. coronavirus due to the drop in air traffic. Finally, the union called off the strike after AENA agreed to pay said pay.