This will be the agenda of Joe Biden and Justin Trudeau on their four-day trip to Mexico

The presidents of the United States and Canada will spend four days in Mexico for the North American Leaders Summit, or the summit of the three Amigos, as it is known colloquially. Joe Biden will land, according to his schedule, this January 8 between 6:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. at the Felipe Ángeles International Airport (AIFA). The Mexican president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, is expected to receive him at the airport and, after a greeting, they will leave in The beastthe armored car that American presidents use to move around foreign countries.

On Monday, January 9, at 4:15 p.m., Biden will arrive at the National Palace, have a private talk with López Obrador and then, at 8:30 p.m., a trilateral dinner together with Canadian President Justin Trudeau. Tuesday and Wednesday will be dedicated to meetings to strengthen relations, especially trade, between the three countries.

In EL PAÍS we will tell you, live, the minute by minute of this historic summit.