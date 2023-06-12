The Chivas team has already turned the page after losing in the grand final of Mexican soccer against the UANL Tigers.
Now, the directive continues working at forced marches to be able to close some signing of ara to the next tournament. Although it is expected that the changes that may exist in the squad led by coach Veljko Paunovic are minimal.
One of the players who has sounded the most to sign with the Guadalajara team is the Mexican striker Alan Pulido. The player is in Major League Soccer with the Sporting Kansas Citywhere he has not had the regularity he wants due to injuries.
This news has gone down well with the rojiblancos fans, who do not look badly at the possible arrival of ‘Puligol’, after being one of the main people responsible for having led the chiverío to the Clausura 2017 championship.
In this regard, Alan Pulido spoke in an interview to end the rumors and ensure that nothing is closed, although he accepted that there are talks to reinforce the herd.
“We don’t know yet. We are also in talks with the renewal here (Sporting Kansas City). I spoke with my manager and I made it very clear to him, after a year of not playing I am focused on the field and on continuing to be a key player of the team.
“We will see the circumstances how they present themselves. I am very happy and trying to recover the best version of myself and I think I am close to achieving it”he mentioned in a press conference after the game between Sporting Kansas City and Austin FC.
