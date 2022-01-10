With a month to go before the start of the League Cup, there are many movements in the transfer market.
The teams are preparing for a new season and here we will tell you the most important news of the day.
Despite strong interest from Independiente, Leonel Vangioni has an agreement to be a new player at Newell’s. Tomorrow he will carry out the medical examination and sign his contract. He returns to the club where he was born.
One of the surprises of the day. Mauro Zárate is on the radar of Gymnastics. The forward was freed from Brazil and the negotiation is not easy.
Valeri is very close to being a Lanús player again, where he was champion. End to a successful stage in MLS.
It was intended by Estudiantes and Vélez, but the future of Carlos Auzqui could be at Inter in Brazil. There it would be directed by Cacique Medina, who knows him from Talleres.
One of the novels of the pass market. Boca dreams of the return of Darío Benedetto and the next few hours would be decisive.
The first official announcement of River has arrived for 2022. Mammana and González Pirez will join in the next few hours.
Adam Bareiro will be San Lorenzo’s new player. The forward will have a new stage at the club.
The best news of 2022 is the return of Santiago Silva to professional football. He will represent Aldosivi and will be directed by Martín Palermo.
#latest #news #Argentine #soccer #pass #market #Pochettino #Vangioni #Benedetto
Leave a Reply