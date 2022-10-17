The latest news on new leads for Angela Celentano and how the family got to the girl from South America

There are so many questions that mum Maria and dad Catello are looking for an answer on the disappearance of their daughter, Angela Celentano. They have been hoping for exactly 26 years to hug the girl again, who would be around 29 at the moment.

At the moment there are 2 leads that the lawyer is considering: that of the girl fromSouth America and one of a woman, who says she is the missing girl.

Luigi Ferrandino trusted lawyer of the family, a few days ago in one of his speeches to Morning 5 News, explained what is happening now. Especially since it is difficult for them take DNA.

From what the lawyer says, this girl has a very large safety net around her. In addition, she also does a job in which she is always protected and able to approaching it is very difficult. On the wants who had Ferrandino on his back, said:

In addition, Angela had a birthmark on the right side of her back, while this girl has it right in the center. We consulted a dermatologist and she told us that as she grew up it was possible that there was a translation.

The lawyer also explained that they came to this young woman, since her family in the 90s had gods connections with people Vico Equense, where the Celentano family lives. However, for now, not many details are known on this aspect.

The disappearance of Angela Celentano

The facts of this little girl who at the time only had 3 yearsbegan on August 10, 1996. He was with the family on Mount Faito and it is here that it has disappeared into thin air.

Since that time many tracks have been taken in consideration, but it is only in the last few days that a woman has come forward saying that she is the child taken away. She just sent her one mail to the lawyer, but his identity was not disclosed due to the privacy law.

Even with this new track, you will need to do DNA testing for more confirmations. The family says they still have hope, but they also want to keep their feet on the ground. They don’t want to believe it too much, not to be disappointed.