642 new cases and 41 deaths in Egypt

The Egyptian Ministry of Health recorded 642 new cases of Coronavirus and 41 deaths, compared to 645 new cases of Corona and 47 deaths the previous day.

Ministry spokesman Khaled Mujahid said that the total number that was registered in Egypt with the Coronavirus until Thursday is 193482, including 148823 recovering cases and 11,472 deaths.

The Philippines approves the use of the Russian vaccine

The Food and Drug Administration in the Philippines said that the country has approved the use of Sputnik vaccine in Russia for Covid-19 disease for emergencies.

The vaccine, developed by the Russian Gamalia Institute, is the fourth vaccine approved for use in emergencies in the country facing a new spike in cases.

11 new cases of “Corona” in China

The National Health Commission of China said that China recorded 11 new cases of COVID-19 on March 18, up from six the previous day.

One of the cases was a local infection in Shaanxi Province, the commission said, the first local case of COVID-19 in China since February 14. The other 10 cases were from abroad.

America sends vaccines to Mexico and Canada

The White House announced that the United States intends to send millions of doses of AstraZeneca vaccines against Covid-19 to Mexico and Canada.

The United States has tens of millions of doses of this vaccine, which has not received, at this stage, the green light from the US health authorities.

New Zealand will help Papua New Guinea in the face of “Corona”

New Zealand will support Papua New Guinea after the increase in COVID-19 cases – in the Pacific country.

New Zealand Foreign Minister Nanaya Mahuta announced that the New Zealand Defense Forces will transfer personal protective equipment to Papua New Guinea.

487 new infections and 3 deaths in Morocco

The Moroccan Ministry of Health announced the registration of 487 new cases of Coronavirus, up from 466 yesterday, bringing the total number of cases to 490,575.

Three new deaths were also recorded, down from eight yesterday, bringing the total deaths to 8,748.

Resumption of AstraZeneca Use

Several European countries announced that they would resume using the AstraZeneca vaccine against the emerging corona virus, after the European Medicines Agency considered it “safe and effective.”

EMA President Emer Kuki said the agency’s statement came after a comprehensive review of the potential risks of developing a blood clot, following reports that some people had developed blood clots in the immediate post-vaccination period.

France, Italy, Latvia and Bulgaria announced that they would likely resume vaccinations with AstraZeneca on Friday, following advice from the European Medicines Agency.

Almost complete lockdown in France

Observers expected that about one in three people in France, which has a population of about 67 million, will be affected by the imposition of the most stringent regional measures that will be applied during the next four weeks to slow the spread of the Corona virus.

With regard to the measures that will take effect from tomorrow, Saturday, in 16 regions, including the Paris metropolitan area, Prime Minister Jean Castex said that four weeks is the length of time needed to make an impact in terms of slowing the spread of Corona.

All non-essential stores must be closed as part of the measures, although libraries and musical instrument stores are allowed to open.

Claims to license the Russian vaccine in Europe

German officials have urged European authorities to speed up consideration of the Russian Sputnik-V vaccine and prepare for distribution in the European Union as soon as it is licensed.

“It is important to speed up licensing procedures, especially in the case of Sputnik,” said the President of the Bavaria region, Markus Söder, during a meeting with the leaders of the sixteen German provinces with the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

Söder said that studies conducted in Europe on the Russian vaccine have shown so far that it is “very safe” and “in some cases better than the vaccines that have been licensed.”

81 deaths and more than 20 thousand new injuries in Turkey

Turkey recorded 81 deaths, and 20 thousand and 49 new cases of Coronavirus during the past 24 hours.

According to a Ministry of Health statement issued, the death toll rose to 29,777, according to the Turkish Anadolu news agency.

The statement indicated that the number of injuries in Turkey has risen to 2,950,603.

As for the outcome of those recovering, it rose to 2 million 770 thousand and 638 after recording 18 thousand and 615 new cures, according to the statement.

Russia: “Sputnik V” doses to Honduras “fake”

Mexican customs officials confiscated 5,775 doses of the Russian Coronavirus vaccine «Sputnik V» on board a private plane bound for Honduras.

According to the country’s tax authority, 1,155 ampoules of vaccine were hidden between drinks and ice cream in two coolers on board.

The state-owned Russian Direct Investment Fund behind the development of the Sputnik V vaccine responded quickly, saying the vaccines were fake.

Germany to resume AstraZeneca vaccination

German Minister of Health, Jens Young, said that his country is seeking to resume vaccination with the AstraZeneca vaccine against Corona virus, starting today, Friday.

And Germany, and a number of countries, had temporarily suspended vaccination with AstraZeneca, following reports that people had strokes after receiving doses of the vaccine.