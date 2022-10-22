Here are the latest news from the U of Nuevo León:

After his statements after the defeat against Tuzoswhere The lice blamed the players for his advanced age, those words would not have gone down well with the board, which is already looking for a replacement for him.

according to the newspaper The universalthe high level of the felines is not happy either because blacksmith he will go as an analyst to the World Cup with a television station, so the option would be the Argentine Nicholas Larcamon del Puebla, although he has just renewed his contract and the cancellation clause is two million euros, something that does not represent a problem for the U.

Larcamón sounds for Tigres; although he has a contract until 2023 with Club Puebla https://t.co/8U1jJaKZfe pic.twitter.com/OXOVYBiDIH — Daily Change (@Diario_Cambio) October 21, 2022

The president of the royal club, Mauricio Culebromade it clear that they must work hard to straighten the path and return to the path of success in order to achieve objectives that have been agreed upon in the short, medium and long term.

“We make short, medium and long-term planning, we are fine, we are in it, we are in what we have marked, we have a clear path, suddenly there are events that make us move something, because that is football, that is life . The path to success is not in a straight line, so sometimes you have to recompose, but always with a very clear view of where we want to go and following the path “he explained.

#Tigers | “QUIET” 🎙 Mauricio Culebro, sports president of Tigres, about the fans: 💬 “The fans, ask them to stay calm, we will always do what is best for the institution and that is what we are doing with this evaluation”. 📹: @quirino_galvan pic.twitter.com/Xld9fCP4rn – ONCE Daily (@oncediariomx) October 18, 2022

According to the information of the reporter of TUDN, Vladimir Garciathe defender Hugo Ayala, Francis Venegas Y Louis Rodriguez They would be the first casualties of the squad, since they will not renew at the end of their contract.

Ayala It is a complete history of the club, since it has been since 2010, adding five championships of MX Leaguebut in this semester he only played four duels, the same case as The Chaka Y you come.

THE END OF AN ERA! 🐯🇺🇦 Hugo Ayala will not continue in Tigres. His contract ends in December and they have not offered to renew it since they consider it a “natural replacement process.” 12 years of success pic.twitter.com/HJN1qPTpyp — Analysts (@SomosAnalistas_) October 19, 2022

The board is already beginning to analyze future reinforcements for Clausura 2023 and in the last few hours, several Brazilian media have indicated that Edu Nascimentostriker of Cruzeirowould be in the sights of the U. The network breaker adds 23 goals in 47 matches.

Added to this, the Brazilian team still owes the felines more than a million dollars for the purchase of the also Brazilian Raphael Sobis in 2016.

They report in Brazil that Tigres is interested in signing striker Edu Nascimento, current Cruzeiro player. Edu has 23 goals in 47 games between all competitions. Cruzeiro still owes Tigres more than $1 million for the purchase of Rafael Sobis in 2016. pic.twitter.com/a0OFN2CdKO – Rafael Rivera (@RafaDato2) October 19, 2022

Even though during the week the possible interest of tigers by Alexis Vegafrom Chivas, even with an offer already on the table, the Daily Record I would have put down that rumour.

This is because the board continues to analyze the future of blacksmithapart from the Guadalajara he hopes that his player can shine in the Qatar World Cup 2022 to later see if European offers fall.

10 million dollars offered by Tigres for Alexis Vega Opinions? pic.twitter.com/CoZvlJEYrI — Analysts (@SomosAnalistas_) October 19, 2022

The helmsman does not leave an issue and it is already news elsewhere. After the elimination of the regios in the semester, Herrera was exhibited in TikTokas he was seen in a table dance watching some women dressed in red, without losing any detail.

Users quickly blasted the strategist with comments like ‘looking for young people for Tigres’, ‘difficult draft’, ‘negotiating transfers’ Y ‘A lot of goals, caon’.

Lots of goals caon pic.twitter.com/fnI2uAdgzV – Kill them Papingeniero (@CsarPapi) October 21, 2022

The women’s club signed an alliance with Warner Bros Discovery Global Consumer Products and DC for two years with wonder-womanalso known as the Wonder Woman.

The alliance will be for two years and this is how it was announced: “From the first moment the team was born, we knew that the iconic Wonder Woman, the DC superheroine, would be a special inspiration for Tigres Femenil and our fans”.

The alliance will offer a series of initiatives ranging from experiences, exclusive products and specific content, however, no further details have been revealed yet.

“The fans of Tigres Femenil baptized the team as ‘Amazons’ for their character, dedication, passion, hard work, respect and courage to fight for themselves and for all those around them. All these qualities have led them to become the most winning team in the Women’s MX League, perfectly aligning with the more than 80 years of Wonder Woman under an inspiring and daring narrative “the bulletin continued.