It has not been a very busy passing market in River. Marcelo Gallardo’s team joined at the beginning of the year and no big moves are expected in this break. Despite that, there are news and offers that worry fans.
The only high River probably has in this transfer market. Enzo Fernández returned from the Defense and Justice loan six months ahead of schedule. It was much requested by Gallardo and the leadership achieved his return.
The latest news on the passing market in Argentine soccer: Boca, River and more
All the information about the pass market in Argentine soccer: registrations, rumors and much more about Boca, River and other members of the South American league.
Everything you need to know about the Boca Juniors pass market: Rolón, Orsini and more
Everything you need to know about the Club Atlético Boca Juniors pass market
Latest news and rumors from the transfer market: De Paul, Coutinho, Achraf and much more
Latest news and rumors from the transfer market: Boateng, Sancho, Achraf, Isak and much more …
Latest news and rumors from the transfer market: Jack Grealish, Jordi Alba, Erling Haaland and more
Latest information on the transfer market for next season.
Due to its lack of continuity, Bruno Zuculini welcomed a transfer abroad. Gallardo asked him in the last hours to continue, since he considers him an important piece for the squad.
The Colombian forward will be released at the end of the month and River is making the last efforts to retain him. The player intends to play in Europe and would choose to stay at the Millionaire rather than play for another team on the continent.
One of the figures of the last season. He has a community passport and his representative has already notified that he has received proposals. For Gallardo it is indispensable.
He is currently participating in the Copa América and is a player from whom offers are always expected from Europe. We will have to be attentive to what may happen, but there have already been polls.
The great jewel of River. Aston Villa and Ajax have already shown their interest and formal offers await at the Millionaire. Its clause is 25 million euros and they will not let go of it easily.
Moreira was left with the pass in his possession and will leave the club. Arzura and Nahuel Gallardo return from their loans, but they will not be taken into account.
Leave a Reply