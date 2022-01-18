Less and less is missing for the start of the League Cup, there are many movements in the transfer market.
The teams are preparing for a new season and here we will tell you the most important news of the day.
Julián Palacios will leave San Lorenzo and will become Banfield’s new reinforcement. It comes to loan with purchase option.
Fernando Tobio was featured in Huracán. The defender, with a long history in the country, arrives free from Estudiantes.
After being released from Defense and Justice, Lucas Barrios became a reinforcement of the Board of Trustees.
Federico Carrizo is close to returning to Argentine soccer. Vélez is the main candidate to sign him. Defined in the next few hours.
Willer Ditta was announced as Leprosy’s new reinforcement. He comes from playing in the Junior of Colombia.
River is looking for laterals and in the last hours the option of Marcelo Herrera arose. The efforts have already begun and the negotiations will advance in the week.
Darío Benedetto will return to Boca. The striker will arrive in the country on Thursday and will have a new stage at Xeneize.
Without a place in Boca, the future of Wanchope Ábila remains unknown. Hurricane dreams of his return, but Boca intends to sell it and an agreement would not be easy. The idea is to transfer it abroad.f
