?⚪? Details remain for Julián Palacios to be a reinforcement of #Banfield. Loan for one year, with a purchase option that would be US$700,000 for 50% of the pass. Between the Drill and the player from San Lorenzo, everything OK. They expect him to join between tomorrow and Thursday. pic.twitter.com/MyCYbufjIi

– Adriano Savalli (@AdrianoPS98) January 17, 2022