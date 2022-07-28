After the significant win against Adosivi in Mar del Plata for the 2022 Professional League to regain confidence, River Plate is already psyched up in the next duel against Sarmiento, but it does not leave aside the transfer market since it can lose two footballers of its current campus.
Next, we will review the latest news from Marcelo Gallardo’s team, updated as of Thursday, July 28. The player who is leaving, the one who can leave and the dream of the fans.
YoPorto Alegre international bought 50% of Braian Romero’s pass and the 31-year-old footballer, who had a fabulous first half at River and then lowered his level, will join the Brazilian team. In fact, he is already in that country to be able to sign his contract and be officially presented.
With the recent arrivals of Miguel Borja and Lucas Beltrán, Romero had been very relegated and that is why the “Muñeco” did not have too many problems to oppose the transfer of the former Argentinos Juniors.
It is far from complete confirmation like that of Braian Romero, but Juanfer Quintero is wanted by another Brazilian club: Santos, which formally consulted for the Colombian midfielder with the aim of having him immediately.
El Peixe received a price that they considered high, while Quintero stated that leaving River is not in his plans, beyond the fact that he does not enjoy the desired continuity since he is one step behind footballers such as Santiago Simón, Esequiel Barco, Nicolás De la Cruz and Agustín Palavecino, according to Gallardo.
The left-hander arrived in February on loan from China’s Shenzhen until December 31, 2022. If River wants him, he must make use of the purchase option that has a term until November 30: 2 million dollars for half of the pass and 4 million dollars for the whole.
River has the chance to add one more reinforcement between now and August 8, when the book of passes for the Professional League clubs is definitively closed. After Romero’s departure, everyone dreams of the return of Alexis Sánchez, who already knew how to break it with the Red Band.
Your situation is more than complicated: The Chilean striker still has a contract for one more year with Inter Milan, although he would look favorably on going to another club in Europe. Benfica and Olympique de Marseille are on point. Will the miracle happen like with Luis Suárez to Nacional?
#latest #news #River #transfer #market
Leave a Reply